Former Browns star urges Cleveland to snub Abdul Carter to solve franchise's biggest issue

Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter has picked up steam as one of the elite prospects in the 2025 NFL draft. Analysts have floated the idea of the Cleveland Browns pairing him with Myles Garrett to create a devastating pass-rushing tandem. Former Browns defensive back Hanford Dixon doesn't feel that would be their best plan of action.

Dixon believes that a quarterback is a much bigger need for Cleveland, even if Abdul Carter could become a dangerous defender.

"I would love to have the guy. I would love to have him," Dixon said on his podcast, "The Hanford Dixon Show." "I think he's, you know, he's got a career. He's probably gonna come in here and be a lot like Myles, and, with those two guys — one on each side — I mean, you talking about, hell, you can't block them.

"If we did that, I mean, we would probably have to depend on Pickett. ... who was drafted by the Steelers, now he's with us. I mean, he's a guy that we would have to depend on. We still don't have that franchise quarterback, and, in order to win in the National Football League, you have to have a franchise quarterback."

Colorado passer Shedeur Sanders would be around if Tennessee selects Miami's Cam Ward with the No. 1 overall pick. Other than those two, there seems to be a gap in quarterback talent in this year's crop. Whether the Browns would be willing to pass on Abdul Carter is the biggest question.

What player could Cleveland draft instead of Abdul Carter?

Earlier this month, Fox Sports college football analyst Joel Klatt also pushed back on the idea of Cleveland taking Abdul Carter with the No. 2 overall choice. He believes that the Browns should add a rare talent in Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter instead.

"So, because they've got Garrett, now I'm looking in other position groups and, obviously, they can address a lot of different things," Klatt said. "I don't know if you can pass up Travis Hunter right here at No. 2. Travis can improve both sides of the ball, and there's really been no player that you can say that about ever in the history of this draft."

As a cornerback, Hunter totaled 35 tackles, four interceptions, 11 passes defended, and a forced fumble last season.

"What makes him so special is he can also then couple that with being, I think, a No. 3, slot-style wide receiver," Klatt said. "Maybe not in on every single play and every single position group ... you're gonna minimize his snaps just that way. Therefore, he's going to be impacting both sides of the ball at the NFL level very similar to what he did for Colorado en route to the Heisman Trophy."

While Myles Garrett has echoed the need for a quarterback instead of a cornerback/wide receiver like Hunter, the Browns could well come up with a plan to bring in both, relying on free agency or a pick lower down the pecking order in the draft.

