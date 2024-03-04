Drake Maye’s girlfriend Ann Michael Hudson took to Instagram to share some snippets of her all-girls meetup. She shared several snaps with her friend group enjoying a classy indoor setting.

While her boyfriend was away at the 2024 NFL scouting combine in Indianapolis, Hudson looked extremely happy to catch up with her gal pals.

Hudson has been a great support for Maye throughout his college football journey, cheering him on at every step. The former North Carolina quarterback has also shown his affection for his lady love on numerous occasions on social media.

Here is a glimpse of Drake Maye’s girlfriend Ann Michael Hudson’s snaps that the former North Carolina Tar Heels QB is gushing on.

“Say Cheese!” Hudson wrote in the caption of her post.

Ann Michael Hudson's Instagram post.

Ann Michael Hudson's solo snap

Maye slid into the comments to give his verdict on his girlfriend's snaps. There was one particular picture that seemed to have stolen his heart.

“Solo pic,” he wrote in the comments with the heart eyes emoji.

The 21-year-old NFL-bound QB had to say this.

The couple has been together since high school with glimpses of their relationship appearing on Maye’s social media since at least 2020.

Hudson has largely kept a low profile by keeping her social media private. But she has still managed to garner 5,087 followers on the platform and was a constant a Kenan Memorial Stadium to back her boyfriend. That has certainly made her a favorite in the college football world.

Drake Maye at the NFL combine 2024

Drake Maye traveled to Indianapolis to participate in the NFL scouting combine 2024 in the past week. While he did not take part in the physical drills like the 40-yard dash or the vertical jump, he did go through the customary medical checkup and measurements. He then spent his time meeting with the franchises that, according to Jordan Schultz, ‘marveled at his arm talent and leadership.’

The former North Carolina star is being considered as one of the top prospects in this year's QB-laden draft class. He is all but locked as a top-five pick in Detroit on April 25. And he will have Ann Michael Hudson cheering for him on Sundays as she has done on Saturdays so far.

