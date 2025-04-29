Former SB champ throws shade at Shedeur Sanders & Browns offense with hilarious Ohio State jibe

Shedeur Sanders was a projected top-three prospect in this year's NFL draft. Unfortunately, he witnessed a drastic fall from grace as teams passed up on the quarterback in the first four rounds. Cam Ward, Jaxson Dart, Jalen Milroe, Dillon Gabriel and Tyler Shough were drafted ahead of Coach Prime's son.

However, the Cleveland Browns acquired Shedeur Sanders in the fifth round with the 144th overall pick. He became the second quarterback they chose in the draft, after ex-Oregon star Dillon Gabriel (94th overall pick). On Monday, ML Football shared a tweet describing the Browns' offense for the upcoming season.

The tweet questioned whether there was a team that could stop Kevin Stefanski's revamped offense. Former Super Bowl champion Antonio Brown responded to the tweet by taking a dig at Shedeur Sanders and his new team. According to him, Ohio State's defense would nullify the Browns' revamped offense.

The Cleveland Browns made some interesting moves in this year's draft. They traded away the second overall pick to the Jacksonville Jaguars, who acquired 2024 Heisman winner Travis Hunter. The Browns then drafted DT Mason Graham with the fifth overall pick.

In the second round, they went with linebacker Carson Schwesinger (No.33). The Browns then acquired RB Quinshon Judkins with the No. 36 pick they got via their trade with the Jaguars. The third round saw them go with TE Harold Fannin Jr.(No. 67) and QB Dillon Gabriel (No. 94). They ended the draft by acquiring RB Dylan Sampson (No.126) and finally Shedeur Sanders.

The Cleveland Browns now have five quarterbacks on their roster for the upcoming season. That includes veteran Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett, whom they signed during free agency, while Deshaun Watson is rehabilitating from injury.

Browns CB shares thoughts about Shedeur Sanders

Cornerback Greg Newsome has been one of those people who are excited to work with Coach Prime's son. Many have been concerned with the quarterback's swagger and confidence and the star power he possesses as the son of a two-time Super Bowl champion.

However, none of it seems to matter to Newsome. According to him, Shedeur is his 'type of guy."

"I like Shedeur," Newsome said. "The reason why I say that, in general, is because of his swagger tho like. I just like a quarterback that just got that ... it just got that 'IT' factor man. ... As a quarterback, if you coming in with that confidence and swagger... like that's my type of guy."

Shedeur Sanders will face a tough competition to become the Browns' QB1. It will be interesting to see if Stefanski places his confidence in him to lead the team during his rookie year.

