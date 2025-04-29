Shedeur Sanders' draft slide was the story of the 2025 NFL Draft, but it seems that one particular CFL team is taking a good look at him. Initially projected to be one of the first quarterbacks off the board, the Colorado prospect had to wait until the fifth round before he was finally picked. Not only was that after many other rookie signal-callers, but the Browns selected him as their second quarterback behind Dillon Gabriel.

Given the situation, the CFL team Toronto Argonauts has added Shedeur Sanders to their negotiation list. This means that if he becomes available to play in the Canadian professional football league, they will have the first priority to select him. TSN football insider Dave Naylor first reported the news.

"The @TorontoArgos added quarterback Shedeur Sanders to their @CFL negotiation list TODAY." - he wrote.

NFL fans were dumbfounded that a top-rated quarterback, who many observers projected to go to a team that needed an immediate starter, is not only slated to be a backup now but might drop out of the league altogether. They took to X/Twitter to express their amazement, and here are some of the reactions.

Some fans encouraged Shedeur Sanders to consider the opportunity seriously because he would have the chance for a longer career in a top league. Others said that that would be his way to get back at the NFL after franchise after franchise chose to pass him over in the NFL draft. Here are some more responses from the social media platform.

"Well wouldn’t that be the biggest middle finger to the NFL" - said one.

"Probably will have a longer career" - noted another.

"This would be good for his development." - concurred a third.

Is there a chance Shedeur Sanders leaves NFL for CFL?

Currently, the Browns have five quarterbacks on their roster: Deshaun Watson, Kenny Pickett, Joe Flacco, Dillon Gabriel, and Shedeur Sanders. The first three are veterans, and the Colorado quarterback was picked after the Oregon player. At this moment, Shedeur is bottom of the depth chart.

It is highly unlikely that Cleveland will begin the upcoming season with five quarterbacks on their active roster. If he cannot show enough during training camp and preseason, the Colorado star might find himself on the practice squad or waived. In such a scenario, it might be better for Shedeur Sanders to take a look at getting some experience in a professional league before trying to return to the NFL. The CFL might not be the worst option in that case.

About the author Rit Nanda



Rit’s all-time favorite NFL players are Packers’ very own Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Lowe. Vince Lombardi, after whom the Super Bowl trophy is named is his favorite coach. If he ever got his hands on a time machine, he would want to witness the Packers win Super Bowl I, and unsurprisingly, his most favorite Super Bowl is the XLV edition when the Packers beat the Pittsburg Steelers 31-25 to lift the trophy.



Rit’s strengths are statistical analysis and historical deep dives, where he uses the learnings from his PhD to conduct thorough research. He verifies facts via multiple sources to maintain accuracy, and believes in being objective in his articles by adding stats wherever possible.



When not writing professionally, Rit spends time in creative writing, reading and travelling. Know More

