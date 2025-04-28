Michael Strahan reveals Tom Brady's stance on Shedeur Sanders' fall to round 5

The 2025 NFL Draft is over, but the fall of Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders to the fifth round continues to be a hot topic of discussion. Many analysts considered Sanders to be the second-best quarterback in the 2025 draft. However, he ended up as the sixth passer to be selected in the draft at 144.

Cam Ward went #1 overall to the Tennessee Titans, and Jaxson Dart, Tyler Shough, Dillon Gabriel and Jalen Milroe were picked before Shedeur.

Even with the low draft pick, Sanders's career is only starting and he can make the most of it. That's what Tom Brady believes, and quite obviously so.

Brady's thoughts were revealed by former NFL defensive end Michael Strahan. The 53-year-old said on Good Morning America:

“Shedeur Sanders, I don't think this kid should have dropped to the fifth round. You watch so many quarterbacks without the production he has. I spent time with Tom Brady this past weekend. We watched the draft. As Tom said, he's an example; it doesn't matter where you're picked. That's more motivation."

"Economically, it may have hurt him, but career-wise, it didn't. I think he'll be a great player,” Strahan added.

There's no better example of a late-round pick turning into a superstar than Brady. He was the 199th overall pick in the 2000 NFL Draft, but turned his evaluations into motivation as he became the greatest quarterback in the history of the NFL. Tom Brady had a career spanning over two decades, and adorned by seven championship rings, six All-Pros and 15 Pro Bowls.

Shedeur Sanders "thankful" for NFL future despite heavy fall in NFL Draft

Despite waiting much longer than expected, the new Cleveland Browns quarterback seemed to be in good spirits. Speaking with reporters right after his pick, he avoided negative thoughts.

"I'm extremely grateful for the opportunity throughout everything. I don't ever focus on a negative or even think about the negative because the positive happened so fast."

The son of Deion Sanders joined a quarterback room that has seen four new additions in 2025. Joe Flacco signed as a free agent, Kenny Pickett joined via trade, while Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel were drafted.

Deshaun Watson is on the roster, but he's likely to miss the 2025 season with an injury.

