Top 10 moments of 2025 NFL draft ft. Shedeur Sanders' selection 

Quarterback Shedeur Sanders went from being a potential first-round pick to the No. 144 pick to the Cleveland Browns on Day 3 of the 2025 NFL draft in Green Bay, Wisconsin. It was one of the most surprising declines in NFL history.
Beyond Sanders' slip, there were other moments from the event that raised eyebrows. Here's a closer look at some of the most noteworthy events from the draft.
Top 10 memorable moments from 2025 NFL draft
#1. Quinshon Judkins missed his call
Quinshon Judkins, a former running back from Ohio State, was not on hand to respond to the phone when the Browns reached out to let him know that they were going to select him on Friday, the second day of the draft.
It was Judkins' mother who picked up the phone to tell the Browns' front office that her son wasn't available at that moment. His friends subsequently started calling out for him to come back to the room, and a moment later he returned to take the phone.
#2. Jack Bech getting drafted in the second round
Jack Bech was selected No. 58 by the Las Vegas Raiders on Day 2 of the draft, three months and a few days after his brother, Martin "Tiger" Bech, had been killed during the Bourbon Street attack in New Orleans.
After the tragedy on New Year's Day, NFL fans were thrilled to see the former TCU wide receiver celebrate his NFL pick with his family.
#3. Maxwell Hairston celebrating with players selected before him
Many were impressed by cornerback Maxwell Hairston on the first day of the draft after he consistently cheered for the guys selected before him in the green room.
Many interpreted the Kentucky cornerback's behavior toward his fellow draft hopefuls as a positive indication of his future with the Buffalo Bills, who selected him with the No. 30 pick.
#4. Ahmed Hassanein became the first-ever Egyptian to be drafted
Ahmed Hassanein of Boise State became the first-ever Egyptian to be selected in the NFL draft on Day 3. The edge rusher was chosen by the Detroit Lions with the No. 196 pick in the sixth round.
Hassanein, who was raised in Egypt, made a splash in his junior year at BYU with 12.5 sacks and 53 total tackles.
#5. Tyler Shough getting drafted in the second round
Tyler Shough's selection as the first and sole quarterback in the second round of the draft was one of the event's most significant surprises. The quarterback from Louisville ranks fourth among the oldest quarterbacks in the modern history of the draft to be picked before the sixth round, at 25 years and 209 days.
#6. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell making a rare exception for Barryn Sorrell
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell deviated from his custom of only appearing in the first round of the draft this year when he revealed that the Green Bay Packers had selected edge rusher Barryn Sorrell in the fourth round.
According to reports, Sorrell sat in the green room on Friday in the hopes of being chosen on Day 2, but he was ultimately not called. Reluctantly, he decided to stay in Green Bay until Saturday, and it ended up being worthwhile as he was eventually drafted with the No. 124 pick.
#7. Carson Bruener getting drafted by the same team that drafted his father
Linebacker Carson Bruener of Washington was taken by the Pittsburgh Steelers with the No. 226 pick in the seventh round of the draft. Carson is the son of Mark Bruener, who spent nine years as a tight end for the Steelers after being selected in the first round in 1995. Mark is also currently employed by the team as a scout.
Carson picked up his draft call from his family home in Washington while seated in the same chair as his father 30 years ago when he was also selected by Pittsburgh.
#8. Jaguars trading up for Travis Hunter
Before the draft kicked off, Travis Hunter was ranked by many experts as the top player overall. The Jacksonville Jaguars probably proved that when they traded up from No. 5 to No. 2 in the first round to take the two-way star.
Going all out for the reigning Heisman Trophy winner was seen as a daring and ambitious move that will surely influence the organization's future.
#9. Derrick Harmon getting drafted shortly before losing his mum
The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Derrick Harmon with the No. 21 pick in the draft. But soon after hearing his name called on draft night, he lost his mother.
After being selected, the 21-year-old defensive tackle left a draft party to break the news to his mother, Tiffanny Saine, who was on life support. Less than 24 hours later, however, news broke that Saine had died at a hospital in suburban Detroit after battling a stroke and undergoing multiple brain surgeries during her last years.
#10. Shedeur Sanders eventually coming off the board in the fifth round
Before the 2025 NFL draft, Sanders was viewed by analysts as a potential first-round talent. However, he had probably the most unexpected downward slide in the draft history, dropping as low as No. 144 to the Browns in the fifth round.
Having garnered more attention than any other candidate throughout the whole draft process, the former Colorado quarterback must have been relieved to be selected after three days of waiting.
Sanders posted on X/Twitter not long after he was selected in the fifth round.
Shedeur, the son of Deion Sanders, was also featured in numerous social media clips celebrating with his loved ones after eventually getting drafted.
