The football world was glued to the intense Super Bowl action on Sunday and so was Caleb Williams. The former USC Trojans quarterback reacted to the summit clash between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. Williams managed just one word to describe the Chiefs’ spectacular win in Las Vegas on Instagram.

The Patrick Mahomes-led Chiefs have been dominant in the league for the last half a decade. Whatever their team composition has been through these years, they somehow managed to turn up when it mattered. The 2022 Heisman was left in awe when they did it again on Sunday in the Allegiant Stadium.

“Wow,” Williams wrote in his Instagram story.

William's watching the Chiefs Super Bowl triumph.

The former Trojan is getting ready to fulfill his dream of playing in the NFL. He has already declared for the draft that will be held on April 25 in Detroit. The QB is currently the consensus candidate for the first overall pick in this year's draft, which is studded with elite signal callers.

The pick is currently held by the Chicago Bears but other teams seem to be interested in the QB’s services.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs wow Caleb Williams with edge-of-the-seat performance

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs dazzled every fan, including Caleb Williams, with their outstanding performance in the Super Bowl. The reigning champions trailed the Niners by 10 points in the second quarter but rallied to level the game 19-19 at the end of four quarters, leading to overtime.

They then managed to limit the Niners' offense to a field goal before Mecole Hardman caught a three-yard pass from Mahomes with just three seconds to go in OT to retain the Lombardi.

Mahomes also retained the Super Bowl MVP title, throwing for 333 passing yards and scoring two passing touchdowns. The Niners quarterback, Brock Purdy, managed one touchdown pass and 255 passing yards. This is the Chiefs’ third Super Bowl triumph in the last five seasons, confirming their status as a dynasty.

Will Caleb Williams be able to achieve what Mahomes has in the NFL? Do share your thoughts in the comments.

