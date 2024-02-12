Randi and Jackson Mahomes party it up as Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs seal back-to-back Super Bowl wins

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs did something on Sunday that never happened in nearly 20 years: win consecutive Lombardi Trophies.

At Super Bowl LVIII, the Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49ers 25-22 in overtime to become the first team since the New England Patriots to win the big game in back-to-back seasons.

The Chiefs had becme a very hot topic even among non-sporting outlets, thanks to star tight end Travis Kelce's relationship with multi-platinum pop superstar Taylor Swift.

However, she was not the only one celebrating, as the star quarterback's mother, Randi, and younger brother, Jackson, also posted Instagram stories of their celebrations:

Sometime later, Jackson tweeted:

"He did it again"

Mahomes also received his third Super Bowl MVP award after completing 34 of 46 attempts for 333 yards and two touchdowns against an interception, as well as rushing nine times for 66 yards.

What did Patrik Mahomes say after leading Chiefs to consecutive Super Bowl wins?

Throughout the regular season, doubts emerged whether Patrick Mahomes could sustain his MVP form and lead the Kansas City Chiefs on another deep playoff run. His receivers were becoming notorious for dropping passes at critical moments, leading to an offensive regression as the team finished 11-6, a significant downgrade from their 13-4 record in the 2022 NFL season.

However, the playoffs became an entirely different matter. Leaning on a strongly balanced mix of offense and defense, they turned back the Miami Dolphins in the Wild Card before upsetting the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens on the road.

And Mahomes summed up that dynamic perfectly in his post-game speech:

"It was the defense just keeping us in there and then the offense making plays when it counted. And then, of course, (kicker) Harrison Butker hitting it from about 70. So it was a microcosm of our whole season. I'm just proud of the guys, they kept believing.”

When asked whether a dynasty had begun, he had some powerful words after Sunday’s historic triumph:

"Yeah. It’s the start of one. We’re not done. We’ve got a young team; we're going to keep this thing going."

The new NFL year begins on March 13, and the Chiefs’ free agency list will be headlined by defensive tackle Chris Jones, who had two tackles in the game.