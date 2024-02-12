Tom Brady vs Patrick Mahomes GOAT comparison: Where does Chiefs QB stand after third Super Bowl victory?

Patrick Mahomes won his third Super Bowl after defeating the 49ers and now there is a legitimate comparison to be made with Tom Brady about who might end up being the GOAT. The former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback leads the way with seven Super Bowls and five Super Bowl MVPs and is far ahead of the rest of the field when it comes to being the greatest.

The Chiefs quarterback is not there yet but given he has now won his third Super Bowl, he has every opportunity to catch up to that number. Let us look at where each of them stand after they had won three Super Bowls each.

Patrick Mahomes vs Tom Brady statistical comparison after three Super Bowls

Tom Brady won three Super Bowls by the age of 26 and Patrick Mahomes is just two years older now having achieved the same feat. The Patriots quarterback was quicker in getting his first three rings and did not suffer a single loss in the final game during that period. The Chiefs star, on the other hand, has already lost in the championship game and he did so to Tom Brady and the Buccaneers.

But, ignoring head-to-head record in the playoffs and Super Bowls, Patrick Mahomes leads the way in all categories after the same number of matches. After 106 games, the Chiefs has more wins, passing yards, passing touchdowns, rushing yards, and fewer interceptions to name just a few. Brady had a passer rating of 88.4, whereas Mahomes has a rating of 103.5.

In personal highlights, the Kansas City player leads the way too. He has two NFL MVP awards, whereas the Patriots star had none. Patrick Mahomes has made it to six Super Bowls, whereas Tom Brady had only three at the same point. Crucially, the Chiefs quarterback has been the MVP in all of his championship wins, while the New England quarterback only had two at this point.

Can Patrick Mahomes catch up to Tom Brady as the NFL GOAT?

Based on these data points, it seems Patrick Mahomes is well on his way to displace Tom Brady in the GOAT conversation. Though this is easier said that done.

The seven-time Super Bowl winner achieved his championship win with two different coaches and teams. The current Super Bowl winner has only ever won with Andy Reid, one of the greatest offensive play caller of all time, even before Mahomes came into the league.

Secondly, Tom Brady's longevity is stuff of legends. He played until the age of 45 won four of his Super Bowls after turning 35. This is not usual or ordinary. If Patrick Mahomes follows the norms that seems to weigh down every other quarterback, it is unlikely that he will be playing at such a high level so late in his career.

But even if he does not play as long as Brady, the Chiefs star could still catch up with the current GOAT's records. After winning his third Super Bowl, the Patriots quarterback went a decade without lifting the Lombardti Trophy again. He had two harrowing losses to the New York Giants in that period. If Patrick Mahomes can ensure that his next decade is not as unproductive, then he could conceivably win four more Super Bowls during the same time.

Therefore, to conclude, the Chiefs quarterback has every chance of tying Tom Brady's records. But the former Patriots and Buccaneers legend has set the bar so high due to his insane consistency and longevity. That is hard for even the most brilliant players to achieve. But if anyone can, it must be Mahomes as things stand at the moment.