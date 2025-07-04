"Get with Underwood. We going for the natty" - Michigan fans recruit Savion Hiter as No. 1 RB teases commitment amid chase from Ohio State, Tennessee

Savion Hiter is the No.1 running back prospect of the recruiting class of 2026. He has been on the radar of several top college football programs. However, the five-star RB is down to four finalists in his commitment trail: the Ohio State Buckeyes, the Georgia Bulldogs, the Tennessee Volunteers and the Michigan Wolverines.
On Thursday, Savion Hiter shared a post on social media. On X, he shared a collage of himself flaunting the jerseys of the four final teams in his recruitment. The 5-foot-11, 200 lbs running back went on to tease fans that his commitment date is getting closer.
"Commitment date coming soon," Hiter wrote in the caption of the post.
Michigan fans flooded the comments to try and lure the No.1 RB prospect to Ann Arbor.
"Come to Michigan and be the next great one. You will never lose to Ohio State," one fan commented.
"Go blue. Get with Underwood. We going for the natty!" another fan wrote.
"Come join the family... #GoBlue," this fan stated.
"You definitely don't want to go to the school with only 603 NFL RB rushing yards in the last 10 years," another fan said while comparing stats of Ohio State and Michigan.
"The school that doesn't have to differentiate with 'THE'... because when you say Michigan, everyone knows which program you're talking about," this fan wrote.
"Go Blue! You see what we putting together in this class and what we have already. Come be the next great UM running back! Go Blue," one fan commented.
Last month, Savion Hiter had his official visit with the Michigan Wolverines. He was previously in Ann Arbor for their game against the Oregon Ducks in November 2024.
Savion Hiter's advisor opens up about Michigan visit
After Savion Hiter's Michigan visit, his advisor, Adam McCann, spoke about their time in Ann Arbor. He had high praise for the way Sherrone Moore and his team treated the five-star running back.
"They always roll out the red carpet for Savion," McCann said according to an article by Maizenbrew. "Everytime he's on campus, they show him what a main priority looks like both on and off the field. They do a great job of showing us their game plan and how they are actually going to use him."
"How they talk to Savion, how they talk to his family and how they treat me stands out. Other schools just treat me like an agent. They do everything the right way. They have a very warm welcome for Savion every time."
Adam McCann also stated how he believes Michigan is a good fit for a player like Savion Hiter. However, it remains to be seen if they end up securing his commitment in the coming days.
