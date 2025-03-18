“Go get him”: Colin Cowherd advises Giants to not overthink on Shedeur Sanders

Colin Cowherd does not agree with the idea that the New York Giants should avoid drafting quarterback Shedeur Sanders. The Giants have the No. 3 pick in the upcoming draft.

Ad

On his show The Herd on Tuesday, the popular sportscaster says that New York-based franchise has struggled with picking quarterbacks for the last 10 years.

"No city has whiffed on quarterbacks more in the last decade than New York," Cowherd said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He warned that if the Giants don’t make a strong move, they will be "another one on the conveyor belt of misses." Cowherd mentioned how Joe Burrow was a clear top pick, Trevor Lawrence might have been drafted too high, and Jalen Hurts too low.

Ad

Trending

He also recalled how some thought Lamar Jackson should switch positions. His message to the Giants was simple:

"What's your need? Who's the best person at that position on the board? Go get him."

He pushed back against people who say Sanders is overrated. The NFL analyst said,

"This idea that, oh, he's overrated, I don't know." He pointed out that even top players like Andrew Luck faced doubt. "Who's not over-drafted in the NFL at quarterback?" he asked.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Giants have had trouble finding a solid quarterback after Eli Manning. They drafted Daniel Jones in 2019, but he struggled and was released in 2024.

Also read: After dropping Shedeur Sanders to No. 7 spot, Mel Kiper Jr. makes stance clear on Colorado star’s potential linkup with the Giants

NFL Draft analyst makes the case for Shedeur Sanders to Cleveland

Shedeur Sanders is one of the biggest stories of this year’s draft. Some scouts believe he is an elite prospect with precision passing skills. Others are not sure if his skills will work in the NFL. However, one thing common that everyone believes is that his success will depend on where he lands in April.

Ad

One name often mentioned in this conversation is the Cleveland Browns. NFL Draft expert Todd McShay thinks coach Kevin Stefanski’s system could be perfect for Sanders. Deion Sanders' son plays best when he has time to throw the ball. In college, he completed 70.1% of his passes, throwing for 14,353 yards, 134 touchdowns, and just 27 interceptions—numbers that show he is NFL-ready.

Ad

Stefanski has a history of helping quarterbacks succeed. McShay believes Stefanski’s system works with structured quarterbacks. However, the only QB he hasn’t won with is Deshaun Watson, whose struggles go beyond the field.

Also read: “Just like Caleb, bust”: CFB fans react as Joel Klatt heaps praise on Deion Sanders’ son Shedeur Sanders

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Giants Nation! Check out the latest New York Giants Schedule and dive into the Giants Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.