Greg Sankey finally clears the air around FSU to SEC move as Big 12 poaches more teams from the ACC: Reports

Southeastern Conference commissioner Greg Sankey isn't focused on adding teams to the SEC at this time, despite rumors that Florida State could join the conference.

The SEC is set to add Texas and Oklahoma to the conference next year, but recently there have been reports that FSU may be added to the conference. However, according to Sankey, there are no talks going on, and the SEC is focused on 16 teams.

“I have been clear that we are focused on our growth to 16 as we transition Oklahoma and Texas into the conference," Sankey said to Heather Dinich.

"Further expansion has not been a central topic in the SEC other than regularly updating our campus leaders on national developments. We are proud of the stability the SEC provides our membership and incredibly excited about our future."

Although Greg Sankey and the SEC aren't looking to add more teams, things could change, and more teams could be added in the future.

Is FSU leaving the ACC?

At the moment, FSU is still in the American Athletic Conference, but the school recently said that they would leave the ACC due to revenue sharing.

FSU president Richard McCullough has pushed for changing the model to reward programs that generate higher television revenue and marketability. If there are no changes with that, McCullough says FSU would seriously consider leaving the ACC.

"Our goal would be to continue to stay in the ACC, but staying in the ACC under the current situation is hard for us to figure out how we remain competitive unless there were a major change in the revenue distribution within the conference," McCullough said. "That has not happened. Those discussions are ongoing at all times."

He continued:

"This continues to be a very difficult issue. There's a lot going on in the world of conference realignment. My current assessment of the situation after very deep analysis is I believe FSU will have to at some point consider very seriously leaving the ACC unless there were a radical change to the revenue distribution."

It isn't the first time McCullough has talked about FSU leaving as he said that he isn't optimistic that the school will stay in the ACC. If FSU ends up leaving the ACC, the SEC and Greg Sankey could look to add them to the conference.

