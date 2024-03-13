“Happy pro day” - Bo Nix’s wife Izzy Nix hypes up former Oregon QB during intense practice session ahead of NFL draft 2024

Former Ducks quarterback Bo Nix had a stellar outing at the Oregon Pro Day, showing everyone why he is expected to be the first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Nix's wife, Izzy Nix, was present when her husband left everyone in awe of his big arm. She captured Nix throwing the football to his Oregon teammates—the likes of Tez Johnson, Terrance Ferguson and Troy Franklin.

"happy pro day 💛," Izzy captioned her story.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Expand Tweet

Oregon center Jackson Powers-Johnson promoted Nix's ability as a 'great quarterback.'

"He's slinging it everywhere. He's dipping under guys, he's throwing across his body. Like he's an amazing player," the Oregon center said. "But when you draft Nix, you're not getting somebody that's going to get a great quarterback, you're getting that."

"But also you're getting somebody who's going to change your program. He's a franchise quarterback on and off the field."

The 2023 Heisman Trophy finalist will be on the radar of top teams in the 2024 NFL Draft. It will be interesting to see who ends up acquiring the QB's services.

Also read: Bo Nix's wife Izzy Nix expresses admiration for former Oregon QB's latest snaps from NFL combine 2024

Bo Nix reaffirms worth as 2024 NFL Draft first-round pick

Bo Nix's impressive outing at Oregon's pro day has once again restressed his standing as a potential first-round pick in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft.

During the pro day, Nix had excellent touch on his deep passes and demonstrated proficiency in executing fade routes with precision. His enhanced mobility within the pocket was particularly noteworthy, addressing concerns that scouts had leading up to the draft.

Expand Tweet

Despite stiff competition from other QB prospects, the 24-year-old remains a strong contender for a first-round selection. Several teams, including the Giants and Jets, showed interest in Nix during his pro day. The Vikings also appear to be a potential landing spot.

Also read: $1,800,000 NIL-valued Bo Nix’s wife Izzy Nix calls for help as former Oregon QB gives her a lesson - “He’s making me learn defenses”

Do you think the Oregon Ducks will be able to fill the void left by their superstar quarterback, Bo Nix? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below.