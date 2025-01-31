"He has a good story": Shedeur Sanders ditches Patrick Mahomes for Jalen Hurts in latest Super Bowl LIX prediction

Shedeur Sanders is just a few months away from beginning his professional journey in the NFL. The 2024 Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year is projected to be one of the top-three picks in April and the first quarterback off the board. He recently made his presence felt during the 2025 East-West Shrine Bowl.

Despite not participating, Sanders took the time to meet with NFL scouts and coaches and make an impression on them. After ending his collegiate campaign with a 9-4 season with the Buffs, the quarterback is looking forward to the upcoming Super Bowl LIX showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles.

On Thursday's episode of his "The Shedeur Show" on YouTube, Shedeur Sanders gave his prediction and his favorite to win the Super Bowl this season. And no, it is not the Chiefs who are on the verge of three-peating. Sanders believes Jalen Hurts and the Eagles will take home the Lombardi trophy this year.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I got the Eagles (to win the Super Bowl)," Sanders said. "I got Jalen Hurts to win, bro. He has a good story."

Shedeur Sanders also took the time to praise Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes. But he believes that the Eagles have the potential to overthrow the dynasty built by the Chiefs in the NFL.

"I like him. I like Patrick (Mahomes) for sure," Sanders said. "But I just want the Eagles to win... I think they can (overrun Chiefs' dynasty). But the most important thing in football is being able to run the ball. So they have Saquon Barkley.

"I think they are able to run the football, establish the run and get a lot of play-action passes because it's so focused on the run. And Jalen Hurts gonna do what he gonna do to win."

The Chiefs vs. Eagles Super Bowl LIX showdown will be a rematch of Super Bowl LVII when Patrick Mahomes and his team took home the title with a 38-35 win. Now the Eagles have a chance at redemption and win their first Lombardi Trophy since the 2017 season when they defeated the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

Giants GM Joe Schoen shares his true feelings about Shedeur Sanders

During the Shrine Bowl practice week, Shedeur Sanders met with several NFL representatives, including New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen. The Athletic's Charlotte Caroll spoke with Schoen about the Colorado QB during the Senior Bowl.

During their interaction, Schoen shared his impressions of Sanders and his qualities as an individual and an athlete.

"He (Shedeur Sanders) is a great kid," Schoen said. "He's a great kid. Really good personality. Football smart. Dad's a football coach. It's a little bit cliche, but he checks all the boxes of a dad that's a football coach and the passion that he approaches the game with. It was good getting the meeting.

"He's had a really good career in Colorado, and obviously, look forward to getting to know all those guys the rest of the process."

Expand Tweet

The Giants have the No. 3 pick in this year's draft. It will be interesting to see if they utilize this pick to draft Sanders, given that he is still available on the board by then.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback