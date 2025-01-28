Browns shut down rumors around prohibiting Shedeur Sanders from showing out at Shrine Bowl

Shedeur Sanders had an interesting week ahead of the East-West Shrine Bowl. The quarterback was expected to practice and play in the All-Star Bowl, but as practices began, he reversed course and did not feature. Instead, he was present to talk with representatives of NFL franchises attending the event.

Over the past few days, multiple reports emerged about Sanders declining to practice over a request from the top three teams in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Tennessee Titans, the Cleveland Browns and the New York Giants, holders of the top three picks, are all looking for a quarterback to bolster their team.

However, on Tuesday, Browns general manager Andrew Berry denied those rumors. Sports writer Mary Kay Cabot reported Berry saying that the Browns had nothing to do with Sanders deciding not to practice before the Shrine Bowl. He also noted that, practicing or not, this would not change how the franchise evaluates him.

Even though he wasn't practicing, the QB's presence was noted and filmed throughout the whole day. The Shrine Bowl is the second-most important college All-Star game during draft season, losing only to the Senior Bowl. A top player attending the event is a rarity.

With Deshaun Watson on the roster, could the Browns draft Shedeur Sanders?

Cleveland holds the second overall pick in this class. There's a widespread acceptance by fans and analysts that this is a weak draft class, with only two quarterbacks worthy of a top pick: Cam Ward, from Miami, and Shedeur Sanders, from Colorado.

The Browns have Deshaun Watson on the roster for two more seasons. Even though his contract is fully guaranteed, they'll recoup a lot of money regarding the 2025 season due to the insurance policy attached to his deal. This could represent around $44.9 million in extra cap space during the 2026 season for Cleveland.

As such, they will be able to afford Watson's release even with a fully guaranteed deal. He's unlikely to play in the 2025 season following a second torn Achilles during his recovery process.

Adding Shedeur to the roster would give the Browns new hope for the quarterback position, all during a cheap contract. Even though the Titans also need a quarterback, they are expected to go after Cam Ward if they choose to find a new passer.

