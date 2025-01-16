"His program now is a TV ratings monster": CFB insider explains why Deion Sanders to Cowboys is illogical

For the past few days, Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders has been making headlines amid reports of a potential move to the Dallas Cowboys. Dallas fired former head coach Mike McCarthy after five seasons.

"Coach Prime" reportedly had a conversation with owner Jerry Jones and said he was "intrigued" by the prospect of replacing McCarthy. However, there has been no formal interview scheduled yet, leading to fans making various speculations about the situation. But CFB insider Bruce Feldman is not on board with the idea of Deion Sanders leaving the Buffs.

On "The Rich Eisen Show", Feldman talked about how he feels that Deion Sanders will continue as the head coach of the Buffs. He then discussed the media attention Sanders brought to the program which gives him the freedom to do as he pleases. "Coach Prime" will seemingly not enjoy the same freedom if he joins America's Team.

"I'm curious how much Jerry Jones would want him back in Dallas," Feldman said. "He's done a terrific job at CU. If Deion left, like I feel like you are almost starting to all over again. Because no coach I can think of who's coaching in college football right now is more tied in to the identity of the program than Deion Sanders.

"His progam now is a TV rating monster. His program can get kids to come on recruiting visits, that probably couldn't have showed you where Boulder, Colorado is on the map. Rick George [Colorado AD] who has been a good partner for Deion and helped really brought Deion there. I would see no reason why, whatever can they do to keep him, they're gonna I'm sure try to do," he added.

This season was Sanders' second campaign with the program. He led the Buffs to a 9-4 campaign and a bowl appearance for the first time since 2020. However, their season ended with an Alamo Bowl loss at the hands of the BYU Cougars. Coach Prime's sons Shedeur and Shilo Sanders will also be declaring for the upcoming 2025 NFL draft.

Nick Wright believes Jerry Jones will not splash out money to hire Deion Sanders

According to Sanders' buyout clause, Jerry Jones and the Cowboys will have to pay Colorado $8 million to hire him. However, sports personality Nick Wright believes that the team is not looking to spend that much on acquiring Sanders apart from giving him a handsome contract.

On Wednesday's episode of "First Things First", Nick Wright said Jerry Jones will be reluctant to spend so much on acquiring Deion Sanders because of his past decisions. Thus, he believes that Sanders has a low possibility of leaving Boulder.

"He's not gonna spend the money," Wright said. "On the roster and cash spending last decade, they're near the bottom of the league. He let coaches contract expire rather than fire and pay them for not coaching with them.

"He clearly was not in love with Mike McCarthy and didn't wanna pay two coaches at once. He's not paying Deion's buyout and the money to get him," he added.

Deion Sanders will begin a new era next season with the Colorado Buffaloes without his sons. However, he did say that the only condition that could entice him to come to the NFL would be the opportunity to coach both his sons on the same team.

Do you think Deion Sanders will leave Colorado for Dallas? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

