How many Arkansas players were chosen in the 2024 NFL draft?

Two Arkansas Razorbacks were selected during the draft with kicker Cam Little being picked No. 212 while offensive lineman Beaux Limmer was picked No. 217, both in the sixth round.

The Jacksonville Jaguars picked Little, while the Los Angeles Rams took Limmer, who was projected by NFL.com to be picked in the fifth round.

Limmer allowed three sacks in 402 passing plays while showing his flexibility by playing both left and right guard and center. He also played the most snaps (809) of any player for Sam Pittman last season.

He impressed NFL scouts and evaluators during the draft combine by being the prospect with the most reps (39) on the 225-pound bench press.

Cam Little made his name as a specialist kicker. His 85.5% touchback rate ranked him at No. 4, and his 64.2 yards per kickoff ranked him at No. 5 in the country. Last season, he tallied 3,981 yards on 62 kickoffs alongside 53 touchbacks.

He converted 100% (33) of his extra-point attempts as well as 20 of 24 of his field goal tries. Little holds the distinction of being the Razorbacks' most precise kicker in their history converting 53 of 64 (82.8%) of his attempts.

He is the fifth kicker from the program to be picked in the NFL and the first in 10 years since Zach Hocker was selected by the Washington Commanders.

Several Arkansas prospects received undrafted free-agent contracts after the end of the draft.

Defensive back Dwight McGlothern signed with the Minnesota Vikings, defensive lineman John Morgan III with the New England Patriots and linebacker Antonio Grier with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Defensive back Alfahiym Walcott was invited to training camp with the Buffalo Bills.

Antonio Grier joined Sam Pittman's team via the transfer portal last year and had a sensational debut, returning an interception for a touchdown when Arkansas beat Kent State.

John Morgan, who joined Arkansas from Pittsburgh, finished last season with four tackles for loss, 15 tackles and two sacks.

The Razorbacks picked in the 2024 NFL draft extend a streak of 29 consecutive years of at least one of their players being selected.