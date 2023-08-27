Livvy Dunne never fails to capture the attention of her fans. Olivia sent her fans buzzing in a recent Instagram update, as she donned an Altoona Curve jersey. Her attendance is no news since she is rumored to be dating the debut star at PNG field, Paul Skenes.

Well, it was Paul Skenes' debut that saw fans lining up to witness the game, including Dunne. The spotlight was on the game as well, which remained sold out in advance for days. The PNG field commanded a crowd of 10,164, the largest in the ballpark's history.

Connecting the dots: Paul Skenes' debut and Livvy Dunne's presence

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2023 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Livvy Dunne at the Minor League baseball game

Rumors of Paul Skenes dating Olivia hit the internet in June. Livvy Dunne was spotted donning his jersey at the College World Series. After a whirlwind of speculations, their romance was confirmed.

Setting the record straight, Skenes himself acknowledged their involvement in an interview with The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. The 20-year-old LSU gymnast and 21-year-old baseball sensation are the newest sports power couple.

Expand Tweet

The dots start to connect as we see Skenes making a Double-A debut, and Olivia Dunne confirming her attendance. The record crowd at the ballpark spoke of the attention Skenes commands from fans, in addition to Livvy Dunne.

A Humbling Debut: PNG Field performance, fans and love

Expand Tweet

The Peoples Natural Gas Field has seen more important and hyped-up games in the past. Stephen Strasburg's Double-A debut in 2010 and Andy Pettitte's rehab start the same year were important equally sought-after events. However, the crowd in attendance barely touched the figures in comparison to Skenes' debut.

“I didn’t know that. That’s cool. "Obviously, that's not why I play the game. It's not why any of us play the game; we play to win and compete. It is cool to have an audience, wherever it is. That's humbling for sure, and I'm glad we could give them a good game at the end of it," said Skenes in a statement to the MLB pipeline, acknowledging the immense love from fans.

Even though Skenes sounded quite positive, his intention to take the mound for two innings, remained unserved. The pitcher's outing was cut short, both of which were strikeouts. He allowed four earned runs on three hits and two walks on 33 pitches, leading to his early removal.

Expand Tweet

However, Skenes' commendable outlook, the record attendance, and star gymnast Livvy Dunne's appearance combined made this an electric debut for the budding MLB star.