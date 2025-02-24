"I was ignorant and stupid" - Coach Prime issues valuable advice to young athletes as he opens up about the mistakes before his draft

Colorado coach Deion Sanders, aka Coach Prime, has been guiding his son Shedeur Sanders through the rigorous pre-draft process while revealing details about his son's preferences in potential teams. Last week, in a clip posted on the "Well Off Media" YouTube page, the Buffs quarterback was shown purchasing a Rolls-Royce Cullinan ahead of the draft.

In a clip posted on "Reach The Media's" YouTube channel on Sunday, the Colorado coach gave an anecdote about his first car that he bought after declaring for the 1989 NFL Draft. He revealed the lessons that players can learn from his mistakes (3:57).

"Mercedes Benz SEC 560. That was my first high-level whip that I paid for when I was going into the pros," Coach Prime said. "That was the up-to-date Maybach, I'm telling you. That was a gift from me to me before I signed because I knew I was getting ready to come into the bag and I was playing baseball so I had it but now I was getting ready for the draft so I bought that and I bought a BMW M3. It was a stick shift.

"I was so ignorant and stupid and you can learn from this youngsters. I didn't even know how to drive a stick and I bought a stick. So I had to learn on the job which was crazy. Those were my first two cars and I bought my mama a 560-SL, a little convertible coupe."

The charismatic Coach Prime further revealed his worst purchases during his playing career.

"The boat, the yacht," Coach Prime said. "You'd be better off renting when you go out on a yacht. I haven't made a lot of dumb purchases because I always bought a lot of land which appreciates tenfold for me which is really good but my dumbest purchase was the yacht. Still got it, it's in Puerto Rico right now, I barely use it."

Coach Prime has a flashy Texas ranch with own lake

Coach Prime has never hidden his passion for fishing and he explained that his stepfather Willie J. Knight introduced him to the hobby. The Buffs coach has a 5,000-acre ranch in Texas that he retires to during breaks to fish on his own lake sometimes accompanied by Heisman Trophy winner, Travis Hunter.

During a June segment of the "Joel Klatt Show," Sanders revealed how a fishing incident in his childhood inspired him to own homes with lakes to pursue his passion (14:10).

"A boat came by, and it was a couple of gentlemen in this beautiful boat," Coach Prime said (14:10). "My stepfather looked at them and he just went back to fishing. What is the thought of most people? ‘Dang, if I was in that boat, I could fish a lot farther and I can have access to different places.'

“You know what the little young Prime thought? I want the lake. Forget the boat. I want the lake. ‘Cause if I got the lake, I can do whatever the heck I want to do. And I’ve never owned a home since then, since my adulthood life, without a lake. That’s just my thought process, man. Some people settle with a little bit of it. I want it all, man."

The mansion on the property owned by Coach Prime has also been showcased by his sons Shedeur Sanders and Deion Sanders Jr. on his YouTube channel.

