"I'm gonna see how he does": Ohio State HC Ryan Day on Chip Kelly's debut as Buckeyes OC for 2024 spring games

Ohio State coach Ryan Day shared his excitement ahead of Saturday's 2024 spring game, which saw a record-breaking attendance from the Buckeyes faithful. Day spoke to FOX's Joel Klatt about the significance of the event for the Buckeyes.

Reflecting on the immense support from Buckeye Nation and the honor of being broadcast nationally by FOX, Day expressed his gratitude, calling the turnout "unbelievable."

With over 80,000 fans filling the stadium, Day acknowledged the unparalleled backing of the Buckeyes, cementing their status as the largest fan base in the nation.

“You know the support from Buckeye Nation has been great, this whole offseason and again today," Day said. "We got a beautiful day. Like you said 80,000-plus. You know, the biggest fan base in all of America came out today, and great to be on national TV.”

Ryan Day's anticipation was palpable when discussing the debut of Chip Kelly, Ohio State's new offensive coordinator. Describing Kelly as a "throwback guy," Day teased the possibility of witnessing innovative plays from the outset.

Speculating on Chip Kelly's strategies for the game, Ryan Day conveyed his eagerness to see what the seasoned coach had in store, setting the stage for an intriguing offensive display.

“We’re gonna see how he does," Day said. "You think he’s got something here on the first play? We’ll see what he’s got. He’s a throwback guy. So we may see something a little different on the play, we’ll see.”

Ryan Day acknowledged the significance of the spring game as the beginning of a long season, emphasizing the opportunity for both seasoned players and newcomers to gain experience and compete, particularly in the quarterback position battle between Will Howard and Devin Brown.

"Yeah, just an opportunity to enjoy being in The Shoe," Day said. "You know, some young guys getting some experience. We'll get some of the older guys in there, gonna run around, moving around, but it's gonna be a long season next year."

Ryan Day emphasizes habits as key to success in the expanded CFP era

Ohio State football coach Ryan Day outlined five overarching themes during the annual coaches clinic, highlighting the significance of creating strong habits. He underscored the importance of these habits in light of the expanded College Football Playoff format, which will introduce a more demanding schedule for contenders.

Ryan Day emphasized the critical role of habits and said:

“Whoever creates the best habits this year right now in college football is going to win the national championship.”

Day pointed out the intensified schedule challenges:

“Next year, we have this whole playoff system, and you’re only going to have about a week to 10 days to prepare for each week, so you’re not going to have a whole month of preparation.”

The expansion of the College Football Playoff to 12 teams brings about a December schedule unlike any seen before in the sport. While the top four teams enjoy first-round byes and a longer rest period until Dec. 31 or Jan. 1, the remaining eight teams will compete just two weeks after conference championship games.