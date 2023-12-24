"I was not particularly happy there" - Miss Terry reveals major drawback in NFL coaching job as Nick Saban plunges his roots into college football

Miss Terry, the wife of Alabama coach Nick Saban, has shed light on a pivotal factor that led to Saban's departure from the NFL coaching scene. The long-serving Crimson Tide HC coached the Miami Dolphins for a lone season in 2005, ending with a 9-7 record.

As Saban transitioned from Miami to the helm of the Alabama football program, Terry Saban, lovingly called Miss Terry, disclosed the significant differences in the roles and responsibilities of an NFL coach's family compared to their counterparts in college football.

Miss Terry vividly articulates the stark contrast between the NFL and college football coaching experiences, emphasizing the multifaceted responsibilities required in the latter.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

"I was not particularly happy there," Terry said. "The head coach’s wife and family in the NFL - your role is a lot different than it is in college."

Expand Tweet

Contrary to the college setting, where coaches' families are deeply involved in recruiting, alumni relations, fundraising and community engagement, the NFL demands a more detached role.

Miss Terry's revelation underscores the unique demands placed on families in the NFL, where the focus is primarily on the game, leaving limited room for the kind of community and organizational engagement that has become synonymous with college football:

"Helping with recruiting, alumni, helping with donors, raising money for this and that, community involvement - it’s just a lot more involvement in college," Terry said.

Miss Terry's impact on Nick Saban's collegiate journey

Miss Terry's influence on Nick Saban's career transcends the traditional boundaries of a coach's spouse. From recruitment strategies to being the team's mother figure, she has played a pivotal role in Alabama's football legacy.

Nick Saban openly acknowledges the profound impact of Miss Terry's advice, both on and off the field.

In a pivotal moment during the 2023 season, Alabama faced a challenging phase. Terry Saban was there to advise the seven-time national championship-winning coach.

"Miss Terry told me if they’re not playing good, to get on their butt. So I just did what I was told,” Nick Saban said after a decisive 40-17 win against Mississippi State.

The Tide, once struggling, transformed into an unstoppable force, attesting to the efficacy of Miss Terry's counsel.

Even in the less glamorous aspects of coaching, Miss Terry's influence is evident. Nick Saban credits his wife for helping him navigate the complexities of media interactions.

In 2019, after receiving a 15-yard penalty for arguing with officials in a loss to the Duke Blue Devils, Saban faced an unexpected consequence at home.

"Miss Terry made me run on the treadmill for 20 minutes," Saban said.

The 52-year partnership between Nick Saban and Miss Terry Saban offers a unique perspective of enduring relationships in football coaching. While the NFL experience may not have suited the Sabans, their college football journey has been remarkable.

Miss Terry's multifaceted role as a supportive partner, advisor and influencer has become integral to the Alabama football legacy, leaving an indelible mark on the sport and the Crimson Tide's storied history.

Here is the inaugural Sportskeeda All-America Team 2023 – the best of college football this season