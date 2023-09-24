Duke Blue Devils men's basketball schedule 2023: Dates, games and more

In the upcoming NCAA 2023-24 season, the Duke Blue Devils men's basketball team will finally be able to step onto the court with their final schedule.

In an ESPN article by Jeff Borzello, the Blue Devils are ranked second amongst collegiate teams. Kansas Jayhawks is in first place, and the two teams are envisioned to be in elite company in the upcoming season.

This article aims to explore the Duke's schedule and details for each match-up. Let's begin.

Schedule of Duke Blue Devils Men's Basketball Team 2023

As Duke prepares for their upcoming 2023-24 season, here is the team's schedule:

1) Oct. 20 - Countdown to Craziness

Before the regular season begins, the Blue Devils will hold team scrimmages and practice sessions. Fans will get a proper idea of how the team will look on the court.

2) Nov. 1 - UNC Pembroke (Exhibition)

Duke will be matched up against UNC Pembroke in an exhibition setting held at the Cameron Indoor Stadium at 7:00 p.m.

3) Nov. 6 - Dartmouth

The Blue Devils will face the Dartmouth Big Green Men's Basketball Team at the Cameron Indoor Stadium; the time is yet to be announced.

4) Nov. 10 - Arizona

Following its game against Dartmouth, Duke will take on the Arizona Wildcats next at the Cameron Indoor Stadium; the time is yet to be announced.

5) Nov. 14 - Michigan State (State Farm Champions Classic)

The Michigan State Spartans will go head-to-head against the Blue Devils in the State Farm Champions Classic at the United Center.

6) Nov. 17 - Bucknell

The next game of the season will see Duke match up against the Bucknell Bison men's basketball team at the Cameron Indoor Stadium.

7) Nov. 21 - La Salle

Following the game against Bucknell, Duke will face the La Salle Explorers at the Cameron Indoor Stadium

8) Nov. 24 - Southern Indiana

Next, Duke will face the Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles Men's Basketball Team at the Cameron Indoor Stadium.

9) Nov. 29 - Arkansas (ACC/SEC Challenge)

The Devils will face the Arkansas Razorbacks men's basketball team in an ACC/SEC Challenge at the Bud Walton Arena.

10) Dec. 9 - Charlotte

The Devils will face the Charlotte 49ers next at the Cameron Indoor Stadium.

11) Dec. 12 - Hofstra

The Blue Devils' next matchup will be with the Hofstra Pride Men's Basketball Team at the Cameron Indoor Stadium.

12) Dec. 20 - Baylor

Next on the Blue Devils' schedule, the Baylor Bears Men's Basketball Team will face the team at Madison Square Garden.

13) Dec. 30 - Queens

Lastly, the Queens Royals Men's Basketball Team will be Duke's final game of the NCAA 2023-24 season. Following the Blue Devils' game at Madison Square Garden, the team will head back to the Cameron Indoor Stadium.