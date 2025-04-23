"I have seen some disrespectful comparisons": Shedeur Sanders minces no words about his NFL player comp theories 

Shedeur Sanders has been wary of the various NFL comparison theories ahead of the draft. The Colorado quarterback has seen his draft stock dip since foregoing the combine. Shedeur has now gone from being a top-three prospect to being viewed as a late first-round pick.
On Tuesday, Shedeur Sanders appeared on Raiders star Maxx Crosby's show. During their conversation, Crosby talked to the quarterback about how analysts and experts compare him to other quarterbacks in the league.
The Raiders DE then asked Shedeur Sanders who he would compare his game to. Coach Prime's son did not hesitate in stating that comparisons are impossible to make about his game before even beginning his journey in the NFL.
"I mean, I can't really have no player comp," Shedeur said. "Because it's like you can't tell me I'm going to be like this guy, like, you don't know. People playing God. You can't play like you God. Like you don't know what I'm capable of doing and what I'm not."
"So that's why I don't like the comparison things because, I don't know, it's been some disrespectful comparisons I have seen. And I know I'm nowhere near like that on the field or off the field. So I don't know what they be talking about. "(TS- 5:20 onwards)
In the past, Shedeur's skills have been likened to those of Daniel Jones. However, Jones had a lackluster six-season stint with the Giants. He spent last year with the Vikings after requesting a leave from the Giants midseason.
Another comparison of Shedeur Sanders that made waves was with Andy Dalton. ex-NFL quarterback Tom Hasselbeck believed that both Shedeur and Dalton lacked 'physical talent' and stated that his trajectory in the NFL might end up as the same as 37-year-old veteran.
Understandably, Shedeur sees his potential much higher than those he has been likened to. Sanders had a decent final collegiate campaign with the Colorado Buffaloes, helping them to a 9-4 campaign and their first bowl appearance since 2020. Shedeur also won the 2024 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award.
NFL insider believes Shedeur Sanders and Abdul Carter's fates are intertwined
Shedeur Sanders has been linked with the Giants at No.3 on countless occasions. However, some experts and analysts believe that the team will go the non-quarterback route to acquire Penn State star Abdul Carter.
On Monday, NFL insider Ian Rapoport shared his thoughts on how the fates of Shedeur Sanders and Abdul Carter are linked. He stated that if the Giants draft the Colorado quarterback, then Carter could fall to the latter half of the first round. (TS-1:30 onwards)
"The fate of Abdul Carter, to me, is just as interesting as the fate of Shedeur Sanders, Rapoport said. "I'm gonna go back to you potentially taking Shedeur at No.3. If that happens, then something that could be, I think inconceivable may unfold, which is Carter not going No.3.
"The fate of Shedeur for sure, guys, is tied to the fate of Carter. If Shedeur doesn't go No.3, then Carter probably goes to the Giants. If he does, it gets really, really interesting."
To tackle their QB woes, the Giants signed Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston to short-term contracts through free agency. However, it does not mean that they would pass up on drafting a quarterback for the future. The question is whether Sanders is the long-term solution they are looking for.
Giants Nation! Check out the latest New York Giants Schedule and dive into the Giants Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.