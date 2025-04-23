"I have seen some disrespectful comparisons": Shedeur Sanders minces no words about his NFL player comp theories 

Shedeur Sanders has been wary of the various NFL comparison theories ahead of the draft. The Colorado quarterback has seen his draft stock dip since foregoing the combine. Shedeur has now gone from being a top-three prospect to being viewed as a late first-round pick.

Ad

On Tuesday, Shedeur Sanders appeared on Raiders star Maxx Crosby's show. During their conversation, Crosby talked to the quarterback about how analysts and experts compare him to other quarterbacks in the league.

The Raiders DE then asked Shedeur Sanders who he would compare his game to. Coach Prime's son did not hesitate in stating that comparisons are impossible to make about his game before even beginning his journey in the NFL.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"I mean, I can't really have no player comp," Shedeur said. "Because it's like you can't tell me I'm going to be like this guy, like, you don't know. People playing God. You can't play like you God. Like you don't know what I'm capable of doing and what I'm not."

"So that's why I don't like the comparison things because, I don't know, it's been some disrespectful comparisons I have seen. And I know I'm nowhere near like that on the field or off the field. So I don't know what they be talking about. "(TS- 5:20 onwards)

Ad

Ad

In the past, Shedeur's skills have been likened to those of Daniel Jones. However, Jones had a lackluster six-season stint with the Giants. He spent last year with the Vikings after requesting a leave from the Giants midseason.

Another comparison of Shedeur Sanders that made waves was with Andy Dalton. ex-NFL quarterback Tom Hasselbeck believed that both Shedeur and Dalton lacked 'physical talent' and stated that his trajectory in the NFL might end up as the same as 37-year-old veteran.

Ad

Understandably, Shedeur sees his potential much higher than those he has been likened to. Sanders had a decent final collegiate campaign with the Colorado Buffaloes, helping them to a 9-4 campaign and their first bowl appearance since 2020. Shedeur also won the 2024 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award.

NFL insider believes Shedeur Sanders and Abdul Carter's fates are intertwined

Shedeur Sanders has been linked with the Giants at No.3 on countless occasions. However, some experts and analysts believe that the team will go the non-quarterback route to acquire Penn State star Abdul Carter.

Ad

On Monday, NFL insider Ian Rapoport shared his thoughts on how the fates of Shedeur Sanders and Abdul Carter are linked. He stated that if the Giants draft the Colorado quarterback, then Carter could fall to the latter half of the first round. (TS-1:30 onwards)

"The fate of Abdul Carter, to me, is just as interesting as the fate of Shedeur Sanders, Rapoport said. "I'm gonna go back to you potentially taking Shedeur at No.3. If that happens, then something that could be, I think inconceivable may unfold, which is Carter not going No.3.

Ad

"The fate of Shedeur for sure, guys, is tied to the fate of Carter. If Shedeur doesn't go No.3, then Carter probably goes to the Giants. If he does, it gets really, really interesting."

Expand Tweet

To tackle their QB woes, the Giants signed Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston to short-term contracts through free agency. However, it does not mean that they would pass up on drafting a quarterback for the future. The question is whether Sanders is the long-term solution they are looking for.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Priyam Hazarika Priyam is a College Sports content executive at Sportskeeda with a master's in Advertising and Marketing Management and over two years of experience as a writer. When it comes to reporting, Priyam believes doing a technical deep dive is one of his biggest strengths and he loves to dissect plays on the field and factor out the strengths/weaknesses of players.



A fan of the Alabama Crimson Tide football team, Priyam sees Nick Saban as the greatest coach of all time. He is also rooting for Alabama quarterback Jalen Milore after following his progress over the years. The Michigan Wolverines football team is another of his favorite programs and it will be interesting to see how both these teams perform in new coaching eras.



When he’s not reporting, Priyam is usually at the gym or indulging in music. He has been a guitarist and a drummer for the past 17 years and finds his time of peace when playing music. Know More

Giants Nation! Check out the latest New York Giants Schedule and dive into the Giants Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.