After taking a hit following the combine, Shedeur Sanders has apparently regained much of his stock in the lead-up to the draft, as recent mock drafts have him going second to the Cleveland Browns. However, a new take about him has proven more divisive among fans.

Ad

On Monday's episode of NFL Live, former NFL quarterback Tim Hasselbeck compared the Colorado Buffaloes prospect to the Carolina Panthers' Andy Dalton, citing Sanders' lack of elite physical talents.

However, Hasselbeck believes that comps to Dalton and Kirk Cousins are a "compliment" as those quarterbacks have gone on to have somewhat successful NFL careers.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

And it led to a bevy of reactions, both positive and negative, from fans:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

A couple of fans were in agreement with Hasselbeck's take, with one fan invoking the name of another much-hyped prospect drafted by the Browns but didn't quite pan out in the NFL:

"Yeah fair. I just don’t see "franchise QB"... but a Johnny Manziel-type flameout," one predicted.

"Sounds about right, he'll be a backup in a few years," one guaranteed.

Meanwhile, other fans were not too thrilled with Hasselbeck's Dalton comp.

Ad

"The Shedeur Sanders Disrespect (salt shaker emoji)," another raged.

"That's certainly a comparison," another marveled.

Mel Kiper Jr.: Shedeur Sanders falling into 20s would be "a shocker"

Of course, the latest developments do not preclude a potential dramatic fall fro Shedeur Sanders. Speaking on First Draft, analyst Mel Kiper Jr. likened it to when Aaron Rodgers was expeced to be the no. 1 overall pick in 2025 but instead fell to no. 24 because of his history with Jeff Tedford, who had coached a group of draft busts that included Trent Dilfer and David Carr (from 13:05):

Ad

"That would be a shocker to me, but shockers happen, and you can't predict shockers. I have said, six of the eight quarterbacks that dropped have turned out to be really good. ... If you do slide, the sliders have done really good in the NFL, so it's not a bad thing."

Kiper also maintained his belief that the New York Giants would draft Sanders third overall despite already having Jameis Winston, Russell Wilson, and Tommy DeVito on their roster.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Jonathan Allen makes feelings known on leaving Vikings in $51,000,000 move to Commanders