"I have a soft spot": CFB Insider lauds Jalen Hurts recalling his struggle-filled journey

Quarterback Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles dominated the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl on Sunday, winning 40-22. The game was not as close as the score made it out to be as the Eagles held a 34-0 lead late in the third quarter. Hurts played a big role in the Eagles' victory, completing 17 of 22 passing attempts for 221 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 72 yards on 11 carries and a TD.

On Wednesday's episode of "The Triple Option" podcast. Urban Meyer, Mark Ingram II, and Rob Stone talked about the Super Bowl, college football, and various other topics. With the Super Bowl in the rearview mirror, the crew discussed Hurts' impressive performance.

CFB Insider Rob Stone spoke about how happy he is to see Hurts have success. He recalled his college days when he was thrust into unfair situations and had his job taken away from him at Alabama.

"I'm glad you brought up Jalen Hurts because I have a soft spot for this guy and I think a lot of people do," Stone said. [7:20] "As a neutral, when you are told and reminded of Jalen Hurts' story that started in college and what he did at Alabama. You cheer for this young man. Remember second game of his true freshman he basically became QB number one at Alabama."

"2017 he gets benched at halftime in the National Championship for Tua Tagovailoa. The next year, he's basically the backup to Tua. He stays. He could've left. This day in age you're gone. He stayed."

Urban Meyer praises Jalen Hurts for being a great role model

The conversation continued with Urban Meyer mentioning that it is always upsetting to him when the best players are not good role models. He discussed how happy it makes him that Hurts, along with some of the best players in college football, were great role models this year.

"Let me throw something out there too," Meyer said. "Maybe it's revival Mark. I always hated when the best players were guys that you didn't want your players to look up to because of behavior issues off the field and nonsense. In college football at Ohio State and many other programs this year, think about the guys, the faith that was on that team." [8:05]

"How about Jalen Hurts? I mean are you kidding me? Every kid should want to be like Jalen Hurts."

Hurts has been nothing but a great role model since being drafted 53rd overall in the 2020 NFL Draft.

