  • "If you hate Shedeur Sanders, you hate football" - $170,000,000 Hollywood star blasts Deion Sanders' critics after son's clinical performance

By Priyam Hazarika
Published Aug 09, 2025 06:03 GMT
Shedeur Sanders was the starting quarterback of the Cleveland Browns in their preseason game against the Carolina Panthers on Friday. The rookie helped the team to a 30-10 victory with an impressive performance. He completed 14 of the 23 passes he attempted while tallying 139 passing yards and two touchdowns.

Sanders' performance earned praise from many on social media. One of them was $170 million worth (as per Celebrity Net Worth), Hollywood star Jamie Foxx.

During the Browns vs Panthers game, Foxx shared a video on social media after the quarterbacks' first touchdown. In the clip, we see him praising Shedeur Sanders for his performance while calling out the critics and trolls of Coach Prime and his sons.

"He (Shedeur) the real deal," Foxx said. "Ay, now how y'all feel now? How y'all feel now? No matter what you do, how y'all fell now? That man played for his daddy. All you haters, If you hate Shedeur you hate football ... Deion Sanders, an absolute legend, an icon. Now his son, picking up the pace ... Big time Deion Sanders we love you."
Apart from Shedeur, the Browns also gave some playing time to Tyler Huntley. He was brought into the team as an extra pair of hands while Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel recover from their hamstring injuries.

Before the game, Coach Prime talked about his son's debut for the Browns during a press conference. He expressed confidence in Shedeur's ability to be successful at the professional level. Deion Sanders also stated that Shedeur's performance on Friday will make him a feared rookie in the league.

Coach Prime elated after Shedeur Sanders' first touchdown in the NFL

The Panthers took an early lead in the game after Bryce Young found Jalen Coker for a 5-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter. However, it did not take long for Shedeur Sanders to even the playing field.

In the second quarter, Coach Prime's son found Kaden Davis with a seven-yard touchdown for his first score in the NFL. After this achievement, his dad posted on social media with a three-word message.

"Yes Lawd! Yes!" Coach Prime wrote while tagging Shedeur

The rookie helped the Browns take the lead with another 12-yard touchdown pass to Davis. In the fourth quarter, Tyler Huntley scored a touchdown after his pass connected with Cade McDonald, securing the victory for his team.

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
