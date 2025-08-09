  • home icon
  • "Shedeur Sanders slowly ending careers" - NFL fans react as Dillon Gabriel & Deshaun Watson's sad reaction goes viral during Browns-Panthers game

"Shedeur Sanders slowly ending careers" - NFL fans react as Dillon Gabriel & Deshaun Watson's sad reaction goes viral during Browns-Panthers game

By Andre Castillo
Modified Aug 09, 2025 03:00 GMT
Dillion Gabriel &amp; Deshaun Watson react to Sheder Sanders
Dillion Gabriel & Deshaun Watson react to Sheder Sanders' dominance vs. Panthers - via Getty/CMS

Dillon Gabriel was thought by the Cleveland Browns to be a more promising quarterback prospect than Shedeur Sanders, going two rounds before him in the draft. But as his fellow rookie dominated the Carolina Panthers on Friday, he looked visibly disappointed.

Towards the end of the second half, WEWS' cameras caught the third-rounder and injured veteran Deshaun Watson sitting fieldside at Bank of America Stadium, dejectedly watching their teammate complete eleven of eighteen attempts for 103 yards and two touchdowns to Kaden Davis. And much mockery ensued:

"The whole front office mad asf right now lmao," one salivated.
"Lol QB 1 is solidified, "another "announced".
"If I'm Gabriel, I get up and sit somewhere else," one commiserated.
"Flacco is over there happy as a pig in shit. He is so stoked that Sanders is crushing it," another imagined.

Sanders would last all the way until just over two minutes left in the third quarter, when he was subbed out for Tyler Huntley.

Insider rips Browns' treatment of Dillon Gabriel as rookie loses ground to Shedeur Sanders

The apparent neglect of Dillon Gabriel went unnoticed by 92.3 The Fan’s Daryl Ruiter, who criticized the Browns’ approach to his development on The Ken Carman Show:

“The Browns aren’t treating Dillon Gabriel like a third-round pick… They’re treating him like a first-round pick. There are practices with a full, healthy quarterback room where he’s first up in 11-on-11, and that’s not just training camp… So that’s why I’ve been so harsh on him.”

He continued by outlining an ideal quarterback hierarchy for the team come the regular season - one without Shedeur Sanders, whom he claimed was never supposed to be in the plans:

“It should be Joe Flacco, Week 1. Then, if circumstances dictate, you go to Kenny Pickett. Then, if circumstances dictate, you go to Dillon Gabriel…”

The Browns next visit the Philadelphia Eagles on August 16. Kickoff is at 1 pm on WEWS.

Cleveland Browns Nation! Check out the latest Cleveland Browns Schedule and dive into the Browns Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Edited by Andre Castillo
