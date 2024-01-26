IN PHOTOS: Cole Kramer goes down memory lane as Minnesota QB shares adorable snaps with GF Katie Miller

Minnesota quarterback Cole Kramer took a stroll down memory lane on Wednesday, sharing a series of photos on Instagram that offered a glimpse into his five-year journey with the Golden Gophers.

The Instagram post, which also featured adorable snaps with his girlfriend, Katie Miller, captured the emotional essence of Kramer's experiences at the university. He captioned the post:

“Extremely blessed for the last 5 years. Being a part of this team has helped me grow both on the field and off of it. I have learned so many life lessons playing this game and am forever grateful to have had the privilege to represent this University.

"Putting God at the center of my life and learning how to truly play and live for Him has changed my life. I will always give thanks for the opportunities and memories that He has provided me with and for always being with me through the ups and downs. Thank you Jesus!”

Exactly a month ago, while planning a wedding with fiancée Katie Miller and exploring job opportunities in sales, Kramer's path took an unexpected turn after Gophers starting quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis entered the transfer portal.

Kramer, the career backup, found himself stepping into a prominent role out of nowhere. Despite the initial plans for relocation to Arizona, Kramer made his first start as quarterback for Minnesota in the Quick Lane Bowl against Bowling Green.

Preparations in final mode for Cole Kramer and Katie Miller's wedding

Love is in the air as Cole Kramer is gearing up for a personal milestone—his upcoming wedding to girlfriend Katie Miller. Kramer and Miller are immersed in the final preparations for their wedding, with Miller recently sharing snippets of its planning phase on Instagram. She captioned her story:

“Final bit of planning!!!”

A week remains until their big day on Feb. 3 in Rochester, Minnesota. The ceremony will unfold at the Mayowood Stone Barn, featuring a semi-formal dress code for the guests.

Following the nuptials, the couple will host a reception for friends and family, marking the beginning of their new life away from the sports limelight.

Katie Miller gained recognition during the Quick Lane Bowl on Dec. 26, where Kramer, her boyfriend, secured a 30-24 victory for the Golden Gophers.

