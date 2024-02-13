IN PHOTOS: Deion Sanders poses with his 3 sons and NFL legend Michael Irvin while making way to witness Patrick Mahomes' heroics against Brock Purdy

Deion Sanders and his sons Deion Sanders Jr., Shilo and Shedeur Sanders traveled to Las Vegas to watch Patrick Mahomes’ Kansas City Chiefs take on Brock Purdy’s San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII.

Before the game, Coach Prime posed with his sons along with NFL legend Michael Irvin.

Shilo Sanders took to Instagram to share the snaps with the fans. The Colorado boys banded together to watch Mahomes and Purdy etch their name into the football folklore.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Here are the snaps of the Colorado Buffaloes head coach posing with his three sons and Irvin.

Sanders was dressed in an all-black suit with black shades. Shedeur matched his father in the shades department, pairing them with a long cream coat over black trousers.

Shilo stood out with his Matterhorn apparel. Deion Sanders Jr. appeared in a cream cardigan in the family snap with Irvin, who sported a check-white suit.

Also read: $50,000,000 Deion Sanders dazzles in Super Bowl LVIII look as Coach Prime arrives at Las Vegas for the big day

Deion Sanders and sons watched as Patrick Mahomes and Brock Purdy clashed to claim the Lombardi

Deion Sanders and his sons, along with a packed Allegiant Stadium (and millions watching from their homes), saw the Chiefs and the Niners battle it until the bitter end. The 49ers, who last lifted the Super Bowl title in 1994, took the early lead and had a 10-0 advantage in the second quarter.

Brock Purdy largely hid any nerves he had on playing in his first Super Bowl. His opponent, Patrick Mahomes, showed all his experience in his fourth SB appearance and brought his team back with 333 passing yards and two passing touchdowns.

Purdy ended the game with one touchdown pass and 255 passing yards, and wide receiver Jauan Jennings chipped in with a touchdown pass as the score read 19-19 at the end of four quarters.

Expand Tweet

After limiting the Niners offense to a 27-yard field goal, Mahomes threw a 3-yard pass to Mecole Hardman Jr. to win his third title while defending his Super Bowl MVP award.

What are your thoughts on Super Bowl LVIII? Share it in the comments.

Also read: Deion Sanders reveals his dream performer for the Super Bowl LIX halftime show: "I fully expect Lil Wayne to be a part of it in 2025”