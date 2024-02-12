Israel Adesanya doubles money in massive Super Bowl LVIII bet on 'MVP' Patrick Mahomes

Israel Adesanya doubled his money, making a sizeable wager on Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes to be crowned MVP this Super Bowl Sunday.

Earlier this week, the former UFC middleweight champion posted a screenshot of his $20,000 bet on Mahomes to win MVP on Instagram, showcasing a potential return of $44,000.

The star quarterback won the Super Bowl MVP for a third time this past weekend as the Chiefs beat the San Fransisco 49ers 25-22 at Super Bowl LVIII to become back-to-back champions.

Adesanya was not the only MMA star who was invested in the football spectacle. Following the scintillating matchup, numerous MMA stars flooded social media, noting their thoughts and appreciation for the event.

'The Last Stylebender' has been on a hiatus from the sport since his UFC 293 loss to Sean Strickland. While he had previously joked about not returning till 2027, there are rumblings about him potentially taking on Alex Pereria at UFC 300.

Despite his recent defeats, the former middleweight champion is still considered one of the biggest draws in the world's premier MMA promotion.

When a former NFL star made a massive bet on Israel Adesanya

In the lead-up to Israel Adesanya's rematch against Alex Pereira at UFC 287, former NFL wide receiver Brandon Marshall dropped a $100,000 bet on 'The Last Stylebender'.

In footage posted by ESPN on Instagram last year, Marshal can be seen pledging his confidence in the Nigerian-born Kiwi, saying:

"I mean, that's the interview. A hundred thousand [dollars] on 'Izzy'. I'm riding with the king. You see it? Hundred thousand; let's go."

Catch Brandon Marshall's comments on Israel Adesanya below:

While many fans saw the former football star's confidence in the fighter as pure folly, especially since Adesanya was 0-3 against 'Poatan' in combat sports at the time, 'The Last Stylebender' silenced his critics at UFC 287, knocking out the Brazilian in the second round.

The 34-year-old was a -135 betting favorite per the closing odds for the fight, so Marshall should've got a return of around $174,000.