IN PHOTOS: Deion Sanders son $860,000 NIL-valued Shilo Sanders shows off Mercedes Benz GLE 63 worth $127,700

The love for Hot Wheels runs deep in the Sanders family and Shilo Sanders isn't behind in all of it. The Colorado defensive star showed off his toy on four wheels to the fans. It was a Mercedes-Benz GLE 63 that is worth a whopping $127,700 on the market.

Shilo’s brother and quarterback, Shedeur Sanders recently teased the fans with a new car news but didn't reveal what make it was. The safety did a similar thing by not revealing what car it was but a silhouette of it was enough to shatter the secrecy.

“One of one,” Shilo wrote in the caption of the Instagram post.

The $860,000 NIL-worth safety has owned the GLE 63 for some time now and had got it draped in black and gold, the Colorado colors. It was a part of his NIL deal with a brand called ‘Tint My Ride’. He also owns a Ram Truck with Matte Black and red accents on the rims.

Before Shilo Sanders, brother Shedeur Sanders teased fans with new ride news

Before Shilo Sanders showed off his Mercedes, his brother, and Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders teased the fans with news of bagging a new ride. He collaborated with Advanced Industries to get a custom wrap on an undisclosed ride.

While he promised the fans that he would reveal what car it was, the college football world showed that it was a Lamborghini Urus truck.

It isn't the only ride that Shedeur holds. He owns a Rolls Royce Cullinan, as well as a couple of Mercedes Maybach models - one with an internal combustion engine and another that's electric. Additionally, he has a 2022 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat and a Chevrolet Corvette Stingray.

His father Deion Sanders also loves his wheels and showed off his collection to the fans recently. A generational love for wheels is in front of the college football world.

