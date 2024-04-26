IN PHOTOS: Michigan players celebrate J.J. McCarthy's big move to Vikings

J.J. McCarthy was the No. 10 pick as the Minnesota Vikings made a bold move amidst the excitement of the 2024 NFL draft. Anticipation ran high as McCarthy's teammates from Michigan took to Instagram to show their support, hyping up the talented quarterback with their IG posts.

Fellow Michigan players of McCarthy hyped the quarterback on Instagram, posting stories on their respective accounts. Wolverines cornerback Will Johnson captioned his story:

"😳😳"

While running back Kalel Mulligs captioned his post:

"YESSIR 9 !!!"

Screenshot via Instagram

The La Grange Park native has an impressive college record, going 27-1 as a starter and clinching a national championship victory with Michigan in the previous season. Known for his poise under pressure, McCarthy completed an FBS-best 68% of his passes in challenging situations.

The Vikings' decision to draft McCarthy comes after careful consideration of their quarterback needs, particularly following the departure of Kirk Cousins in free agency.

Rich Eisen didn't want J.J. McCarthy at the Jets

With the 2024 NFL Draft underway, speculation swirls around potential quarterback selections, particularly for the New York Jets. Despite the allure of top QB prospects like J.J. McCarthy, Jets superfan Rich Eisen offers a dissenting opinion.

Eisen advises against the Jets using high draft picks on a quarterback, as he warrants the need for complementary talent to support veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

McCarthy is one of the premier quarterbacks in the 2024 draft class and was projected as high as eighth overall, Eisen believed the Jets should prioritize bolstering their roster elsewhere.

Even if McCarthy were available at the 10th overall pick, Rich Eisen wanted the Jets to pass on him.

“They can’t. They cannot. The 10th overall pick should be a plug and play guy to assist them in winning a championship with Aaron Rodgers,’said Eisen.

Rich Eisen is of the view that 2024 presents a unique chance for the Jets to surround Rodgers with impactful talent, capitalizing on the veteran quarterback's abilities to lead the team to success.

While Rodgers' injury last year was a setback, the upcoming 2024 NFL season offers renewed hope for Jets fans, with Rodgers ready to lead the team back into playoff contention.

