J.J. McCarthy drops 2024 NFL Draft prediction that could lead to $160,000,000 trade

J.J. McCarthy has seen his stock rise the most in the weeks leading up to the 2024 NFL Draft. With only hours remaining before everything unfolds, the quarterback has dropped a massive prediction that could change the entire face of the QB market in a few months.

The 21-year-old secured the CFP National Championship with the Michigan Wolverines a few months ago and has become one of the most sought-after QBs in the upcoming draft. However, his prediction for the draft could have far-reaching implications.

McCarthy appeared on the ‘Rich Eisen Show’ and when asked if he had any idea which team he could be heading to, the youngster made a shocking prediction.

“I mean, I have somewhat of an idea New York Giants I've spent the most time with you know, they're a phenomenal staff love Coach Daboll love, you know, Mr. Shane, love Coach Tierney, Coach Kafka, Chicago guy," he said.

This trade would mean an end for the No. 1 QB for the Giants, Daniel Jones. Just last year, the Giants signed Jones to a lucrative deal worth $160 million for four years.

However, J.J. McCarthy’s inclusion in the Giants roster could lead Jones to look elsewhere for employment sooner rather than later.

J.J. McCarthy is in demand

The Giants currently possess the No. 6 pick in the draft and another team higher up in the draft at No. 3 also seems interested in acquiring J.J. McCarthy.

The New England Patriots are also looking for a long-term replacement for Tom Brady and the owner, Robert Kraft, sees shades of Brady in McCarthy.

However, McCarthy has demonstrated his eagerness to join the Giants based on the talent and Michigan/Alabama connection of the coaches. McCarthy said to Eisen:

“Just being able to go in there pretty much know like most of the install because he came coach table came from Alabama, and Coach Gattis came to Michigan from Alabama.

"So, it's similar formations, motions, plays, all that stuff. So being able to get that installed in, was great. You know, I met with him twice. It's been amazing.”

We’ll have to wait just a few hours more to find out where McCarthy eventually lands and the expensive consequences of the draft pick.