2024 NFL Draft rumors: J.J. McCarthy's likeness to Tom Brady could have Robert Kraft pick Michigan QB

J.J. McCarthy's draft value has risen in recent weeks, and one NFL insider believes the young quarterback could find a new home with the New England Patriots due to his similar style of play to Patriots hero Tom Brady.

With the 2024 NFL Draft only a few hours away, the Patriots have still managed to hold on to their No. 3 pick.

Brady was drafted by Kraft in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL Draft. And the Patriots fanbase would be hoping for similar results if another Michigan QB comes through their doors.

McCarthy has been compared stylistically to Brady by several people. And it is this linkage that could tilt the scales towards the Patriots in drafting the 21-year-old, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

“I was reminded Tuesday night to not totally discount Robert Kraft's affinity for Tom Brady, who might see shades of himself in McCarthy, a fellow Michigan product," Fowler said. "The Patriots could trade back and acquire McCarthy with a later pick.”

This assumption is based on the Patriots receiving a serious offer for the No. 3 pick. As per The Boston Herald, the offers received by the Patriots for this round 1 pick are "laughable." However, the Patriots could end up shocking everyone by taking McCarthy third.

Current QB situation at the Patriots

After trading Mac Jones to the Jacksonville Jaguars last month, the current situation on the Patriots roster is bleak if you look at the quarterback room.

Jacoby Brissett, 31, is now at the top of the Patriots' quarterback depth chart. He was picked by the Patriots in 2016, and he has since played for four teams. J.J. McCarthy might be the final solution to the team's quarterback situation after Tom Brady left in 2020 to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.