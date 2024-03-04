IN PHOTOS: Nick Saban’s daughter Kristen Saban shows off stunning outfit snaps during all-girls trip in Mexico

Nick Saban's daughter Kristen Saban took to Instagram to share some snaps from her all-girls trip to Mexico. She showed off some stunning outfits she chose to wear for the weekend getaway. The 28-year-old also shared snippets of the fun and happy times spent with her group of friends.

Kristen is well-known for her fashionable outfit choices in the college football world. In fact, she makes it a point to share her new looks on social media fans fans to see and take inspiration from. So it is no surprise that she chose to show off her outfit choices while holidaying at the sunny beaches of Mexico.

Here is what former Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban's daughter Kristen Saban had to say while sharing the snippets from a friend's bachelorette weekend in Mexico.

“Club Kontos. Celebrated our favorite girl this weekend in the most beautiful place. Next up, down the California aisle,” Kristen wrote in the caption of the carousel.

She had earlier given fans a glimpse of the weekend getaway. She shared some scenic snippets through her Instagram story a few days ago from Cabo San Lucas. The Alabama superfan could be seen with her friend group amid the tropical paradise setting. The boat ride look was a big hit among fans.

The event planner is popular among fans in Tuscaloosa for her relentless support for the Crimson Tide. Being the daughter of the legendary Coach Saban, who won as many as six national titles with the Tide, certainly helps the University of Alabama graduate.

Kristen Saban's daring adventure in Mexico

While on her trip to Mexico, Kristen Saban went on a thrilling oceanic adventure. She embarked on a boat ride and took a dive into the ocean of Cabo San Lucas. All that was caught on camera and the 28-year-old shared the video on her Instagram stories to give the fans an idea. Watch the exhilarating moment here.

The bachelorette is over now and the group of friends would be home by now. But the girls will assemble again for a wedding in California soon. The fans will certainly keep an eye on Kristen Saban's outfits and looks from the parties there.

