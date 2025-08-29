IN PIC: Coach Prime's daughter Shelomi Sanders drops 3-word reaction as she shares an adorable snap with mom Pilar Sanders 

Coach Prime's youngest daughter, Shelomi Sanders, paid a wholesome tribute to her mom, Pilar Sanders, with a selfie. She can be seen pouting, wearing a custom dress inspired by her brother, Cleveland Browns rookie Shedeur Sanders' jersey No. 12. Her mom also donned a similar outfit, but in orange. She captioned the story:&quot;My pretty girl 💕&quot;Image Credit: @shelomisanders/InstagramThe mother-daughter duo often spends time together and hype each other up publicly. From Shelomi commenting on her mom's muscle gains to playfully criticizing her mom's cooking, the two offer an insight into their strong relationship.Coach Prime's daughter, Shelomi Sanders, shared a sneak peek of a diss songShelomi Sanders, who transferred from the Colorado Buffaloes to Alabama A&amp;M, is an active TikTok user and posts lifestyle content. Shelomi uploaded a TikTok video where she could be seen singing a diss track to the naysayers online. The caption of the senior hooper's post was:&quot;Ain nun of that hate goin on here find something safe to do 😂😂,&quot; the caption of Sanders' post on TikTok read.&quot;She sang:&quot;Keep coming' on my page and talkin 'bout my family, Imma talk 'bout you and block you.&quot;View on TikTokThe Sanders family has always been in the headlines for various reasons. Coach Prime's son, Shilo Sanders, was waived from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday. Although there were some doubts about Shedeur Sanders' availability, the Browns ended up keeping him on the 53-man roster.As for Shelomi, she is predicted to have a breakout season with the Alabama A&amp;M Lady Bulldogs. The team went 14-4 in the regular season and finished third in the Southwestern Athletic Conference. It remains to be seen how she performs next season.Are you excited to see what will happen to Shelomi this year? Let us know in the discussion box.