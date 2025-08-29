  • home icon
  • College Football
  • IN PIC: Coach Prime's daughter Shelomi Sanders drops 3-word reaction as she shares an adorable snap with mom Pilar Sanders 

IN PIC: Coach Prime's daughter Shelomi Sanders drops 3-word reaction as she shares an adorable snap with mom Pilar Sanders 

By Neha Joshi
Published Aug 29, 2025 16:41 GMT
Image Credit: @shelomisanders/Instagram
Image Credit: @shelomisanders/Instagram

Coach Prime's youngest daughter, Shelomi Sanders, paid a wholesome tribute to her mom, Pilar Sanders, with a selfie. She can be seen pouting, wearing a custom dress inspired by her brother, Cleveland Browns rookie Shedeur Sanders' jersey No. 12.

Ad

Her mom also donned a similar outfit, but in orange. She captioned the story:

"My pretty girl 💕"
Image Credit: @shelomisanders/Instagram
Image Credit: @shelomisanders/Instagram

The mother-daughter duo often spends time together and hype each other up publicly. From Shelomi commenting on her mom's muscle gains to playfully criticizing her mom's cooking, the two offer an insight into their strong relationship.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Coach Prime's daughter, Shelomi Sanders, shared a sneak peek of a diss song

Shelomi Sanders, who transferred from the Colorado Buffaloes to Alabama A&M, is an active TikTok user and posts lifestyle content. Shelomi uploaded a TikTok video where she could be seen singing a diss track to the naysayers online. The caption of the senior hooper's post was:

Ad
"Ain nun of that hate goin on here find something safe to do 😂😂," the caption of Sanders' post on TikTok read."

She sang:

"Keep coming' on my page and talkin 'bout my family, Imma talk 'bout you and block you."
Ad

The Sanders family has always been in the headlines for various reasons. Coach Prime's son, Shilo Sanders, was waived from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday. Although there were some doubts about Shedeur Sanders' availability, the Browns ended up keeping him on the 53-man roster.

As for Shelomi, she is predicted to have a breakout season with the Alabama A&M Lady Bulldogs. The team went 14-4 in the regular season and finished third in the Southwestern Athletic Conference. It remains to be seen how she performs next season.

Are you excited to see what will happen to Shelomi this year? Let us know in the discussion box.

About the author
Neha Joshi

Neha Joshi

Twitter icon

Neha is a College Sports writer at Sportskeeda with a Master's degree in English Literature and 3 years of experience in reporting.

Specializing in sports entertainment, Neha's strength lies in crafting engaging and insightful content that captures the excitement and drama of collegiate athletics. She takes pride in profiling personalities and the stories behind the teams and athletes showcasing unique perspectives with narrative flair, providing readers with a deeper understanding of the human side of college sports.

A fan of Alabama football and the Uconn Huskies' men's and women’s basketball teams, Neha believes College Sports is as significant as the NBA and NFL because it lays the foundation for the future success of pro league teams. She admires Baker Mayfield’s passion, determination, and competitive spirit, while Dan Hurley and Dawn Staley top her coaches list.

Neha likes reading, watching movies and documentaries, cooking, playing badminton and running on the treadmill when not reporting. For her, Villanova’s stunning upset win over Georgetown in the 1985 NCAA men’s basketball championship game and the “Kick Six” play in the 2013 Iron Bowl between Alabama and Auburn are the most iconic college sports moments of all time.

Know More

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications