Is the $7 billion Big Ten TV contract the most visible and exclusive in the country? Comparing other media contracts in the Power 5 conferences

The Big Ten's massive seven-year $7 billion TV media rights deal is one of the biggest conferences in college football.

The Big Ten signed the agreement running from July 1 to the end of the 2029-30 athletic year with Fox, CBS, and NBC.

This media rights deal is unique as it involves three different broadcasts; however, CBS will not be paying as much in 2023 as it will still be carrying SEC. With CBS still broadcasting SEC games in 2023, the broadcaster will only be able to air seven Big Ten games this upcoming season.

However, the joining of USC, UCLA, Oregon, and Washington to the Big Ten will facilitate revenue-generating late-night Big Ten games.

The Big Ten's media rights deal is the biggest in the country as the SEC landed a 10-year $3 billion deal with ESPN to broadcast their games. The SEC will now be able to air games on ABC as well allowing more viewership than the Big Ten for considerably lesser pay.

What are the other conferences getting?

The Big-12, meanwhile, inked a $2.3 billion media rights deal running through the 2030-31 season with ESPN and Fox. The Big-12 will continue to get paid $220 million per year up until July 1, 2025 post which it will receive $380 million per year.

The Pac-12 continues to struggle to find a media rights deal in large part due to multiple schools leaving. However, before six more schools left, the conference did reach an agreement with Apple to stream games.

The agreement will pay member schools an estimated base of $23 million a year for five seasons with an increase for subscriptions to a Pac-12 athletics package on the Apple TV streaming service. This can increase to $31.7 million a year per institution should the league achieve 1.7 million subscriptions and reach $50 million per school if they reach 5 million new subscriptions.

However, after eight of the 12 schools left the conference, the Pac-12's new media rights deal is uncertain.