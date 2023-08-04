Is ASU to Big 12 next in Yormark's realignment plans? Analyzing the future of ASU amid executive board's clearance for Arizona

College football has seen plenty of re-alignment as of late and Arizona State University could be next to make a switch. After USC, UCLA, and Colorado all left the Pac-12, and the media rights deal mostly being streaming, reports came out that other schools would leave the conference too. One of those teams is ASU, which is reported to be on its way to join the Big 12.

According to The Associated Press, Arizona is reportedly in talks to join the Big 12 and their rival ASU could soon be following them. All reports indicate that Arizona wants to be in the same conference as their in-state rivals, so they are waiting to see if ASU does join the Big 12.

Arizona State beat writer Michelle Gardner claimed that ASU needs to leave the Pac-12 ASAP:

"So Arizona and Arizona State need to jump ... now. Before it's too late. Yes, it's been good in the Pac-12 for a long time. Other schools are relatively easy to get to, Washington State being the lone exception. Weather delays are rare and major airports service them. Schools in the Big 12 aren't exactly easy to reach and they're not exactly tourist destinations, but so be it," she wrote.

At this time, ASU and Arizona to the Big 12 is not done, but Commissioner Brett Yormark has been vocal about expansion. The hope is that the conference can add ASU, Arizona, and Utah, and all three would be announced at the same time.

However, CFB insider The Monty Show Twitter account said that Arizona has agreed to join the Big 12 and is just waiting for ASU's decision which is taking more time.

Unbelievable!

"There will be no ASU closure tonight, UA is done, simply waiting for an invite now, but ASU is asking for time to work through the process and consider the PAC 12 GOR being tabled tomorrow. All the while Utah waits … Unbelievable!"

ASU 2023 schedule

Currently, ASU will be playing in the Pac-12 for the 2023 season, but their 2024 future is uncertain.

The ASU Sun Devils are set to open their 2023 season on August 31 against Southern Utah. ASU will also host games against Oklahoma State, USC, Colorado, Oregon, and Arizona this season.

In 2022, ASU went 3-9 overall and a brutal 2-7 in the Pac-12. Their three wins came against Northern Arizona, which opened the season, Washington in a big upset, and Colorado.

