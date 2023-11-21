Is Georgia Bowl eligible? Looking at Bulldogs' playoff history and national championship records

As college football enthusiasts eagerly anticipate the climax of the regular season, the Georgia Bulldogs have once again asserted their dominance, clinching the top spot in both the US LBM AFCA Coaches Poll and the College Football Playoff rankings.

With a resounding 38-10 victory over No. 25 Tennessee in Week 12, the No. 1 Bulldogs are eyeing a perfect regular season and positioning themselves for a historic third consecutive national championship.

As the regular season charges towards its conclusion, questions loom regarding Georgia's eligibility for the postseason and the school's storied playoff and national championship history.

Is Georgia Bowl Eligible?

The answer is an emphatic yes. The Bulldogs have not only secured bowl eligibility for the 2023 season but have done so with a convincing six wins under their belt.

Their rich history in college football, featuring four consensus national championships and eight selections as national champions by NCAA-designated major selectors, adds to the anticipation surrounding their postseason endeavors.

The Bulldogs have played in an impressive 61 bowl games, boasting 37 wins, 21 losses and three ties. Their recent success, including a remarkable five-game winning streak in bowl appearances, solidifies their reputation as a formidable force in postseason play.

Playoff History and National Championship Records: A Storied Legacy

Georgia's playoff history is nothing short of extraordinary. The Bulldogs hold a 3-1 playoff record, the highest winning percentage among teams that have made the playoffs at least twice.

Their journey to the playoffs includes memorable victories, such as the 34-11 triumph over Michigan in the 2021 CFP semifinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl, marking the beginning of their current 28-game winning streak.

The Bulldogs' 38 consecutive regular-season victories, the longest streak in the FBS, showcase their sustained excellence.

The Bulldogs' national championship pedigree is equally impressive. The program is a powerhouse in college football, having clinched titles in 1942, 1980, 2021 and 2022.

The Bulldogs have not merely basked in the glory of past achievements; they continue to make history, establishing a Southeastern Conference record for the most consecutive weeks at No. 1 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll.

Their current streak of 23 weeks atop the rankings is the longest in the College Football Playoff era, signaling their sustained excellence on the national stage.

The 2023 Georgia Bulldogs: A Formidable Force

The Georgia Bulldogs' 2023 season has been nothing short of spectacular. Averaging an impressive 40.4 points per game, they have outscored opponents 444-166, showcasing their offensive prowess.

Quarterback Carson Beck has been a key catalyst, amassing 21 touchdowns and five interceptions while completing nearly 73% of his throws. The Bulldogs' balance between scoring offense and defense, ranking fifth in both categories, further underscores their well-rounded capabilities.

As Georgia bulldozes through the regular season, its bowl eligibility is secure, and the prospect of adding another national championship to its illustrious history beckons.