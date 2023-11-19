"Stood on Business" - Texas Longhorns flaunt their dance moves after spectacular win over Iowa State keeping playoff hopes alive

In a thrilling clash that could be described as nothing short of a gridiron spectacle, the Texas Longhorns emerged victorious against the Iowa State Cyclones with a final score of 26-16 on Saturday night.

The win not only secured the Longhorns' coveted spot in the Big 12 Championship game but also breathed new life into their College Football Playoff aspirations.

The standout performance of the night came from none other than the Longhorns' quarterback, Quinn Ewers, who threw for an impressive 281 yards and two touchdowns.

With the regular season finale against the Texas Tech Red Raiders on the horizon, the Longhorns are on the cusp of securing their spot in the Big 12 Championship game.

The "STOOD ON BUSINESS" celebration encapsulates not just a moment of victory but a statement of purpose. The dance moves echo the team's journey through challenges, solidifying their resolve to pursue championship glory.

Texas Longhorns on the field triumphs and personal bests

The clash between the Texas Longhorns and the Cyclones was a rollercoaster of emotions, characterized by standout performances and unexpected challenges.

Ewers, in just his second game since returning from injury, orchestrated a stellar night, connecting with receivers Jordan Whittington and Gunnar Helm for crucial touchdowns.

Despite having two touchdowns nullified in the first half due to penalties, the Longhorns tightened their game, committing only one penalty in the second half. Freshman running back CJ Baxter, stepping into the shoes of the injured Jonathon Brooks, delivered a career-high 117 rushing yards, showcasing the depth and resilience of the Texas squad.

The Texas Longhorns defense, led by T'Vondre Sweat, displayed a masterclass in the trenches, allowing a mere nine rushing yards on 21 carries. Sweat's game-changing block of an extra point proved pivotal, turning a potential one-score game into a more comfortable lead for Texas.

The defense's ability to stifle the Cyclones' running game showcased the team's commitment to excellence, setting the stage for the Longhorns to "stand on business" not only on the field but in the race for the playoffs.

Amidst the jubilation and dance moves, the Texas Longhorns victory over the Iowa State Cyclones also serves as a testament to their ability to overcome adversity.

The game saw the Texas Longhorns bounce back from a penalty-filled first half, showcasing their resilience and adaptability. Despite facing challenges such as penalties and impactful plays from the Cyclones, the Longhorns demonstrated a capacity to weather the storm and emerge stronger.

Looking ahead, the Texas Longhorns now set their sights on the Texas Tech Red Raiders in the regular-season finale, with the opportunity to solidify their spot in the Big 12 Championship Game. The specter of injuries, including the absence of star running back Jonathon Brooks, did not deter the Longhorns. Instead, it fueled a collective determination to rise above setbacks and continue their pursuit of football glory.