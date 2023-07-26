Johnny Lujack cause of death: How did former Notre Dame QB and the Heisman winner die?

Johnny Lujack was, until today, the oldest living winner of the Heisman trophy, which he won in 1947 while playing for Notre Dame's Fighting Irish. Lujack's granddaughter, Amy Schiller, confirmed his death on Tuesday morning.

Lujack was so good that Pennsylvania locals appealed to their congressman to compel him to join the Army, instead of Notre Dame. Not only did he go on to win the Heisman, but he also led the Fighting Irish to three national championships.

The 98-year-old former Bears quarterback entered hospice care and died after a brief illness. His granddaughter eulogized him with a brief statement.

“He was not only a legend in Notre Dame football and the sports world,” Schiller said, “he was a legend as a father and grandfather and great grandfather.”

He leaves behind two children, Jeff and Mary. His wife, Patricia Ann, died last year, while his daughter Carol died in 2002.

His old team, Notre Dame, released a brief statement mourning his passing on Twitter.

“We mourn the loss of [Notre Dame football] alumnus Johnny Lujack and remember the impact the Heisman winner and College Football Hall of Famer left. We lift our thoughts and prayers for Lujack’s family, friends and loved ones.”

Johnny Lujack did it all during his lifetime. From winning multiple national championships with the Fighting Irish, winning the Heisman, being a car dealer in Iowa, a football analyst for CBS and an assistant coach for his old side.

Johnny Lujack's legacy

Johnny Lujack was a certified Fighting Irish legend after his efforts led them to three national championships in 1943, 1946 and 1947, culminating in his 1947 Heisman trophy win.

He began his Notre Dame career in 1942 and won the national championship in his second season. Lujack then made the surprising career decision of joining the Navy for two years between 1944-1945 serving until the end of World War 2.

After his time in the Navy, he picked up from where he had left off in 1943 by winning back-to-back national championships in 1946 and 1947.

As the starting quarterback, he had a mind-blowing record of 20-1-1. In 1948, Lujack went on to become a first-round pick to the Chicago Bears. He had a brief four-year career with the Bears before his retirement at 26 years of age.

The game came easily to Johnny Lujack, and he admitted as much when reminiscing about his days at Notre Dame.

“We always felt that a game was kind of an easy scrimmage because the scrimmages we had against each other were mean and rough.”

That legendary stretch from 1942-1947 by Notre Dame's football program largely due to Lujack's talent is considered one of college football's greatest-ever runs.

