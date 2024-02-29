Lane Kiffin's son Knox Kiffin is a fan of all Ole Miss Rebels sports and not just football. But if it is a crossover between football and any other sport, it's always a big bonus. The Rebels quarterback Austin Simmons just gave out that bonus to Knox and all the Rebels fans across the world.

Knox took to Instagram to back the 17-year-old Rebels freshman who is a star in not one, but two sports. Simmons had a stellar day on the baseball field and was credited for the team's latest win against the Missouri State Bears. This prompted the 15-year-old high school quarterback to react to the star’s performance who could even be his teammate in the near future.

Here is how Knox Kiffin reacted to Austin Simmons’ stellar performance on the baseball field:

“DUAL SPORT,” Knox wrote in his Instagram story.

Knox shared an IG story backing Simmons' heroics.

The original post was jointly shared by the Ole Miss baseball and football programs, the teams that Simmons represents on the collegiate level. It contained the three strikeouts that the dual sport athlete affected in the Rebels dominating win over the Bears.

While the whole team performed well in the game, the win is certainly being credited to Simmons.

“Austin Simmons is rolling,” the post read.

Simmons played as a relief pitcher behind Riley Maddox and pitched for two innings. He gave away just one hit and one unearned run across that period, striking out three Bears hitters.

Knox Kiffin invested in the Ole Miss Rebels program headed by his dad Lane Kiffin

Knox Kiffin is still a high school player with some time left before he can join a college program. Although he hasn't committed yet, the 15-year-old quarterback is an avid follower of his dad team. He gives his reactions on various developments happening in the program through his social media posts.

At the start of the month, Knox welcomed 5-star recruit Elijah Melendez into the program. After the highly sought after defensive back announced his commitment to the Rebels, the head coach’s son used a shark emoji to give his verdict on the future star.

He also backed his dad's work in the transfer portal by sharing a news piece terming the Rebels HC as the ‘portal king’.

Do you see Knox and Austin Simmons competing for the QB position in the coming years? Do share your thoughts in the comments.

