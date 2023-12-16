"Lincoln Riley would’ve pissed his pants seeing this" - CFB fans left debating over Oklahoma's strength of schedule 

The departure of Lincoln Riley from the helm of the Oklahoma Sooners to lead USC in 2022 has left a lasting imprint on the program. While Riley may be physically distant, his legacy still hovers over the Sooners, especially in the face of their formidable 2024 schedule.

Debates are raging among college football (CFB) fans after the Oklahoma Sooners unveiled their 2024 schedule. Now, the chatter has been ignited on social media. A fan wrote on the social media platform, X:

"Lincoln Riley would’ve pissed his pants seeing this."

Here is a look at more reactions on X from fans after the Sooners' schedule for the next season got unveiled:

Adding fuel to the fire, the entry of Texas and Oklahoma into the SEC has raised the stakes. The SEC, already known for its competitive nature, promises steep challenges with marquee matchups.

The expansion brings Texas and Oklahoma into the fold, ensuring that every team in the conference faces a formidable lineup, with powerhouses like Georgia, Alabama and LSU in there.

The SEC's move seems strategically designed to create a fiercely competitive landscape, potentially leading to multiple College Football Playoff entries.

Oklahoma's tough road ahead

Breaking down Oklahoma's 2024 schedule sheds light on the magnitude of the challenge awaiting the Sooners. While traditional rivalries are preserved, the SEC portion of the schedule is causing concern among fans.

The Longhorns, the other newcomer, seem to have received a more favorable draw compared to the Sooners.

Oklahoma's journey includes a visit to Baton Rouge, a showdown against Alabama at home, and a daunting trip to Jordan-Hare Stadium to face Auburn. The see-saw games against Ole Miss and South Carolina pose additional challenges, particularly if the Sooners' defense doesn't show significant improvement.

The ongoing debate among CFB fans revolves around whether the Sooners' strength will be tested or if the new SEC rules will have a significant impact on the team's overall record.

The 2024 season, regardless of the outcome, is poised to be a memorable one for OU fans as the team navigates a tough schedule.

Impact of new SEC rules and non-Conference opponents

The 2024 schedule is not solely shaped by powerhouse matchups; it's also influenced by new SEC rules regarding scheduling. Each team is now required to schedule at least one Power Five non-conference opponent.

Interestingly, OU finds itself as the lone SEC team not fully compliant with these rules, having only two non-conference games on its schedule.

The non-conference opponents present a critical aspect of the Sooners' 2024 journey. These games, along with the grueling SEC matchups, will be crucial for the team's overall record and their bid to make a strong statement in the College Football Playoff.

