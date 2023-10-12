Lindsay Shiver, the Georgia woman involved in an alleged murder plot against her ex-husband Robert Shiver, has become the victim of a break-in at her luxury Bahamas residence.

The incident occurred Thursday night while she was sleeping. According to the Daily Mail, an intruder made away with approximately $20,000 worth of jewelry from the break-in. The stolen items included a $15,000 LeMel diamond bracelet, two family heirloom rings in gold and $200 in cash from her purse.

The burglary happened at Shiver's rented property. The 36-year-old was alone with her bedroom door locked. The perpetrator is believed to have entered through the balcony doors, scaling the side of the building.

Lindsay Shiver realized the intrusion the following morning. She then decided to relocate to an alternate residence offering 24-hour security.

A friend of Shiver provided insight into the incident:

"They think the guy scaled the side of the building and let himself in through the balcony doors. We still don’t know if it was targeted. He went through the two other bedrooms, but fortunately, Lindsay’s door was locked."

This development unfolded just hours after Shiver appeared at a court hearing related to her ongoing criminal case.

Robert Shiver-Lindsay Shiver murder case

Lindsay Shiver is entangled in the complex murder case involving her husband Robert Shiver, a former Auburn football player. She faces grave accusations of conspiring with 28-year-old Terrance Adrien Bethel and 29-year-old Faron "Faylo" Newbold Jr.

Bethel and Newbold are alleged accomplices in a murder plot during the Shiver couple's summer vacation in the Bahamas. Shiver allegedly hired Newbold as a hitman.

According to the Thomasville Times-Enterprise, Lindsay has been out on $100,000 bail since August, subject to strict monitoring conditions.

"The evidence will demonstrate Lindsay’s innocence, and she is facing the legal process with complete transparency and honesty," Owen Wells, Lindsay Shriver's attorney, said.

Shiver is scheduled for her next court appearance on Nov. 6, according to USA Today.

During the investigation, police unearthed Whatsapp messages allegedly sent by Shiver to Newbold. It featured the image of Robert Shiver and a chilling directive, "Kill him." Meanwhile, acquaintances of Bethel and Newbold contend that the accusations are false given their known character.