LOOK: $14 million worth Lane Kiffin bids farewell to Eagles legend Jason Kelce with a Taylor Swift reference

Philadelphia Eagles legend Jason Kelce received a farewell message from Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin, albeit with a Taylor Swift reference. The fourth-year coach has a sense of humor and a knack for wordplay, which is more often than not evident in his posts.

Taking to X on Monday, Kiffin posted a GIF featuring American pop sensation Taylor Swift, the girlfriend of star tight end Travis Kelce, giving a thumbs up to an ESPN graphic about Jason featuring former Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt. Have a look:

Jason gave an emotional farewell press conference, which was also attended by his brother, Travis, and his family.

"It has always been a goal of mine to play my whole career in one city," Jason said. "And I couldn't have dreamt a better one and a better fit if I tried.

"I don't know what's next, but I look forward to the new challenges and opportunities that await."

At the press conference, Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce rocked Taylor Swift-themed bracelets.

Who will replace Jason Kelce at the Philadelphia Eagles?

The Philadelphia Eagles face a daunting task as they bid farewell to the legendary center. The void left by the All-Pro center is no small matter, and the spotlight now turns to Cam Jurgens, the Eagles' second-round pick (No. 51 overall) from the 2022 draft.

Hailing from Nebraska, Jurgens was touted as one of the top centers in his class, possessing athletic qualities reminiscent of Kelce himself. While Jurgens had a limited role in his rookie season, mostly taking the field as a right guard due to Isaac Seumalo's departure, he used the time wisely to learn from Kelce.

Even though he faced injury setbacks, Jurgens started 11 games at right guard in the 2023 season. He was graded as the 31st-best guard in the NFL, according to PFF.

Jurgens had a learning curve but proved his mettle on the field. He will see the upcoming season as his moment to shine at center, ready to step into Kelce's shoes.

Boasting a sack-free record in 366 pass-blocking snaps last season, Jurgens will aim to become the anchor of the Eagles' offensive line in 2024 and beyond.

Do you think the Philadelphia Eagles will aim for a center in the 2024 NFL draft to replace Jason Kelce or trust the progress of Cam Jurgens? Have your say in the comments below.