Jason Kelce donned $50,000 Eagles Super Bowl win-themed Rolex at retirement press conference: Report

Jason Kelce officially announced his retirement at a press conference in front of his family, teammates, coaches, and media members. At times, he tried to fight back tears as he reminisced about his journey from Cleveland Heights, Ohio, to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

As he was speaking from the heart, he wore a jacket bearing the Philadelphia Eagles logo and a fancy wristwatch. The timepiece could be seen as symbolic of the time ticking on his playing career.

However, it’s not just any watch. This was the watch that he and his teammates received after winning Super Bowl 52 against the New England Patriots.

According to Page Six’s Elana Fishman, Jason Kelce wore a yellow gold Rolex GMT-Master II, which has a typical resell value starting at $50,000 and could go up to nearly $100,000.

It’s a unique watch because of its green dial, a tribute to the Eagles’ colors. The golden wristwatch also features a black ceramic bezel. However, it cannot be bought anywhere because the team commissioned a Swiss watch manufacturer to create this unique design.

Members of the 2017 Eagles opted for the watch instead of the traditional Super Bowl championship ring because the latter isn’t comfortable to wear. As Kelce told during a February 2024 episode of the “Green Light with Chris Long” podcast, Super Bowl rings are uncomfortable because they are big and clunky.

Looking at the commemorative Rolex watch will help Jason Kelce remember his entire journey in the City of Brotherly Love as an Eagles player. Aside from the triumphs, there were lows, like the ending of their 2023 season.

As he ends his job of protecting the quarterback or clearing paths for running backs, Kelce established a career worthy of enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Aside from the Super Bowl victory, he is a seven-time Pro Bowler and six-time First Team All-Pro member.

In what turned out to be his final NFL season, Kelce received an 80.7 overall grade from Pro Football Focus. He had a 72.6 pass-blocking mark and an 86.2 run-blocking rate. He surrendered only one sack out of 1,108 snaps played in 2023.

What’s next for Jason Kelce?

The next chapter of Kelce’s life is as bright as the commemorative Rolex watch he wore. Aside from being a doting father and husband, he will continue the highly-rated "New Heights" podcast with his brother, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Jason Kelce could also have a career in an NFL broadcast booth. Some football fans claim his stint at Amazon’s Thursday Night Football coverage during his bye week could have been an audition to join the panel.