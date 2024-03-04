WATCH: Jason Kelce breaks down in tears during retirement press conference

Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce has officially retired. The beloved Philadelphia hero made the announcement in a press conference on Monday, March 4.

Kelce spent a total of 13 seasons in the league, racking up seven Pro Bowl selections and six first-team All-Pro selections.

Kelce tried to get a few words out but quickly sensed the tears coming early into his press conference.

WATCH: Jason Kelce tears up in retirement press conference

The Eagles icon did manage to compose himself before addressing the reporters present.

Kelce said he "loved football," adding that it went as far back as when he played football in his backyard with his brother Travis on Friday nights in high school. He went on to thank his high school and college coaches and mentors, the University of Cincinnati, and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Kelce's press conference was attended by members of the press, his brother Travis Kelce, and his parents, Ed and Donna Kelce, along with several members of the Eagles coaching staff.

How many Super Bowl rings does Jason Kelce have?

Kelce took a minute in his presser to specifically thank Nick Foles, who delivered a Super Bowl ring to Philly with Kelce under center. That one will now end up being the long Super Bowl ring of his career.

Kelce said:

"I won't forget Nick Foles having the game of his life on the biggest stage possible."

He also thanked "Big Dom DiSandro," calling him the "life force" of the organization.

Jason Kelce retires: What's next for Eagles icon?

According to Front Office Sports, Jason Kelce met with both ESPN and FOX Sports during Super Bowl weekend in Las Vegas.

Their report read:

"According to a source with direct knowledge of the situation, Kelce met this week with ESPN to discuss possibly linking up; and FOS spoke to another source who witnessed Kelce meeting for the same purpose with Fox."

Front Office Sports added that the meeting was seen as a way for the networks to test the waters, considering Kelce has become a popular personality of late.

Kelce's New Heights podcast has surged in popularity this season and was also nominated for Podcast of the Year. Their podcast also consistently ranks among the top podcasts on Apple and Spotify.

In any case, if Fox are able to get Kelce on board, it will represent the second major signing they've made for 2024. Tom Brady early signed a $375 million deal to step into the broadcasting booth for the network starting this year.