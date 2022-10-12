Who is Travis Kelce's mom, Donna Kelce?

In Week 5 of the 2022-23 NFL season, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce led his team to a dramatic victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football. The 33-year-old caught a career-high four receiving touchdowns in the contest.

Travis Kelce 61

Rob Gronkowski 38

Zach Ertz 36

Eric Ebron 35

Receiving TDs among TEs since 2015: Travis Kelce 61, Rob Gronkowski 38, Zach Ertz 36, Eric Ebron 35, Jimmy Graham 34

After the match, Kelce gave his mother, Donna Kelce, a winning tribute. In addition to recording his career-best stats, he became the fourth tight end in league history and the first in 37 years to score four touchdowns in a game.

Who is Donna Kelce?

Donna Kelce, husband of Ed Kelce, is the mom of Jason and Travis Kelce, who both compete in the NFL. While Jason Kelce plays center for the Philadelphia Eagles, Travis is a tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Donna has garnered media attention on several occasions, the most significant of which was in January when she watched both her boys' Wild Card playoff matches. She traveled more than 1,200 miles to watch Travis play against the Pittsburgh Steelers after watching Jason's Eagles match against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Donna Kelce made it to see both of her sons' playoff games today



Donna Kelce made it to see both of her sons' playoff games

Donna even attended a post-game news conference after the second match.

For Donna, who used to work at a bank when her children were young, both of her sons' franchises are her favorites. When her sons competed against each other in 2017, she donned a specially created jersey that was split equally between the Eagles and the Chiefs.

As one of the most prominent NFL mothers, Donna has participated in several timely television debates.

Travis Kelce's successful NFL journey so far

In the third round of the 2013 NFL Draft, the Chiefs selected Travis Kelce out of the University of Cincinnati. One of his greatest career highlights came when he helped the team defeat the San Francisco 49ers to win Super Bowl LIV.

He has seven in five games this year.



He’s 33 years old.



Travis Kelce's career high is 11 TDs in a season. He has seven in five games this year. He's 33 years old.

His seven Pro Bowl appearances and three first-team All-Pro selections speak for themselves. He also owns the NFL mark for the most receiving yards by a tight end in a season (1,416 yards). The 2010 NFL All-Decade Team also included Kelce, where he featured alongside greats like Tom Brady and Adrian Peterson.

The tight end is busy putting up yet another season for the ages in 2022. Across five games, he has put up 33 receptions, 347 receiving yards, and seven touchdowns. He is currently averaging 10.5 yards per catch and has recorded a 35-yard reception as his longest of the year so far.

