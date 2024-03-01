Travis Kelce's story of not being able to meet Taylor Swift last summer on "The Eras" tour has been seen by some as the start of their romance. Comedian Ben Marshall recently shared that he believes "Saturday Night Live" may have been the start for the couple.

On a recent episode of the "Work it Out" podcast, Marshall said that Taylor Swift saw Travis Kelce host SNL last year and thought he was funny.

“She… should I say it? She kind of told us that she watched his ‘SNL’ episode and saw him in our video and was like, ‘Oh this guy seems funny.’"

Marshall is a part of the comedic group "Please Don’t Destroy," whose skits are often seen on the hit late-night show. Marshall joked that since it was a video with the comedic group, they were taking credit for the couple. The group went on to say that they never told that story before because if Swift and Kelce break up in the future, they don't want to be connected to it.

“So like, a little bit, we brought them together and we were like thinking about maybe saying that on [‘The Tonight Show with Jimmy’] Fallon and then we were like, I think that if then they ever break up we will somehow be pinned as causing this disaster," Marshall said.

A few weeks after the couple confirmed their relationship, they both made cameos on "Saturday Night Live" in October.

Taylor Swift's family feels that Travis Kelce is a 'built-in bodyguard' for the singer

It's no secret that Taylor Swift has quite a security detail, which comes with being the biggest pop star in the world. Since she has been dating Travis Kelce, she has added protection and her family is apparently relieved by that.

A source told the Daily Mail that Swift's family is not only happy that the singer is so happy with Kelce but also because he is like a 'built-in bodyguard.'

"Travis has vowed to keep her safe and there is no doubt about this. No one will try to come close to her when she is holding hands with her powerhouse boyfriend."

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end's 6-foot-5 stature allows Swift's family to feel safe that no one will come too close when they are in public.