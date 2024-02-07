LOOK: Minnesota QB Cole Kramer and wife Katie Miller share snippet from romantic honeymoon in Punta Cana

The past month has been amazing for Cole Kramer, the Minnesota quarterback. He got married to the love of his life after helping the Gofers win the Quick Lane Bowl, which was a dream ending to his college football career.

Moving to Arizona now and looking for a career in sales, Kramer is enjoying the first few days of his married life with his wife, Katie Miller, on a romantic getaway in Punta Cana.

Miller shared a picture from their honeymoon on Instagram. Wearing a bikini with goggles on her head, she posted an adorable, sunkissed photo with her husband. Miller captioned the post:

"🍯🌙!!!"

Screenshot via Instagram

The couple's journey, from dating to engagement in May 2022, has been a storybook romance, with Miller gaining recognition for her viral support during Kramer's games.

Cole Kramer and Katie Miller's dreamy wedding ceremony

Former Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback and longtime girlfriend, Katie Miller, tied the knot in a dreamy wedding ceremony in Minnesota.

The couple exchanged vows in the lovely Mayowood Stone Barn in Rochester, surrounded by family and friends. Miller shared moments from the ceremony on Instagram and expressed her joy, stating:

"THE KRAMERS. A day more dreamy than I could have ever imagined. I can't wait to come home to you for the rest of my life."

The couple radiated with happiness in the photos, with Kramer looking sharp in a gloss gray suit and Miller dazzling everyone in a traditional white wedding gown.

The wedding marks a new chapter for the former college football star as he transitions from the field to marital bliss.

Will we ever see former Gophers quarterback Cole Kramer playing football again? Let us know your thoughts below.